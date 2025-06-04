Fatou Samba, one of the country's most respected journalists and a mentor to many in The Gambia's growing media fraternity, was laid to rest on Sunday at the Latrikunda Cemetery as the nation mourned the passing of a woman hailed for her integrity, humility, and deep public service.

Her funeral, held at the Latrikunda Mosque, was attended by a large and diverse crowd -- from government ministers and political leaders to grassroots activists, young journalists, and ordinary citizens -- all gathered to celebrate the life of a woman who used her voice not for personal gain, but for the public good.

"She was more than just a journalist. Fatou Samba was a national treasure," said Information Minister Ismaila Ceesay. "She embodied the values we need in our profession -- courage, honesty, and a tireless devotion to the truth. She served the country with unmatched humility, and her work always centered the people."

Fatou Samba began her career at GRTS before becoming the country coordinator of Gambian Talents Promotion, where she trained and mentored dozens of young journalists now scattered across the country's media landscape. Her legacy, her colleagues say, is not only in the stories she told -- but in the storytellers she raised.

"She built us from the ground up," said most of her trainees. Most of them daid they came to Gambian Talents without any idea about journalism. "She didn't just teach journalism. She taught discipline, values, and purpose. So many of us owe our careers to her belief in us when we barely believed in ourselves."

Among those who delivered heartfelt tributes was Imam Basirou Drammeh of Latrikunda, who led the Janazah prayers and spoke with deep affection for the late journalist.

"Fatou Samba was a pious believer who lived her faith quietly but sincerely," the Imam said. "Every Ramadan, she supported our mosque's fundraising for the annual iftar. She gave without seeking recognition. She helped ensure that the less fortunate could break their fast with dignity."

Imam Drammeh also praised her coverage of the mosque's religious programs. "She brought attention to our events not for fame, but because she saw journalism as service. Through her lens, she helped unite and educate the community. That is an act of worship in itself. I pray that Allah to be pleased with her."

From ruling and opposition parties alike, tributes poured in -- rare unity in a deeply divided political environment. Statements issued over the weekend praised Samba for her "uncompromising professionalism," "humble leadership," and "unshakable commitment to national progress."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Fatou was the kind of journalist every democracy needs -- impartial but passionate, critical but constructive," said Ebrima Jallow, a youth leader from the opposition. "She held everyone to account without malice. She uplifted stories that others ignored."

Many of the journalists she mentored wiped away tears during the funeral, some recalling the long hours in the field, the pep talks before difficult interviews, the way she corrected them with firmness but love.

As the late journalist was lowered into the ground at the Latrikunda Cemetery, the air was filled with prayers. Her death, many said, had left a void, but also a challenge -- to rise and continue the mission she had begun.

"May Allah reward her for every life she touched," Imam Drammeh prayed. "She came into this world with light, and she has returned with it."