Ethiopia: Media Urged to Bolster Positive Role in Nation-Building, Sustainable Development

Addis Ababa, — The mass media in Ethiopia must strengthen their positive role in fostering robust nation-building and ensuring sustainable development, Minister Coordinator for Democratic System Building Center at the office of the Prime Minister, Bikila Hurisa, said.

Bikila, who is also Board Chairperson of the Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) Management, made the remark during a discussion held with the agency management and staff under the theme: "Ethiopia's Journey to Prosperity and the Role of the Media."

The discussion aimed to foster a shared understanding of the country's reform journey, acknowledge successes, comprehend challenges, and reach a consensus on future directions.

In his address, Bikila highlighted the significant strides made during Ethiopia's recent years of reform, emphasizing the country's upward trajectory.

According to him, efforts have been made to change narratives, expand the political landscape, uphold citizens' rights, ensure inclusivity, and address public demands comprehensively in the political front.

Economically, Bikila stated that notable progress has been achieved across various sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, and mining, elevating the country and enhancing citizen benefits.

Encouraging results have also been recorded in urban development, diplomacy, the Green Legacy initiative, digital economy development, health, education, and people-centered initiatives.

Furthermore, Bikila noted the media's vital role in building shared narratives, promoting positive achievements, shaping public discourse, fostering closer ties between the government and the people, and facilitating institutional and nation-state building efforts.

The media should continue to strengthen their work in promoting unity, solidarity, and a common narrative among the populace, he underscored.

Acknowledging the contributions of the media in nation-building and development so far, the minister coordinator and board chair said the media must continue to play a constructive role in ensuring that these achievements are sustainable.

The chair urged ENA in particular to continue its efforts in strengthening citizen solidarity, promote brotherhood, and contribute to the creation of a modern and civilized generation.

Nation-building is the collective responsibility of all Ethiopians, he stressed.

Ethiopian News Agency Chief Executive Officer, Seife Deribe, stated that the agency is fulfilling its mandate of image building and fostering national consensus.

He affirmed that the agency will intensify its efforts to promote national narratives, counter the post-truth era, and accelerate nation-building initiatives.