Egypt: Petrojet, Jordanian Partners Sign $21.8m LPG Storage Deal in Aqaba

3 June 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Petrojet, in partnership with the Jordan National Shipping Lines Company, has signed a $21.8 million contract to build liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) storage facilities in the southern Jordanian port of Aqaba, Egyptian petroleum ministry said Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

The deal, awarded by the Jordan Liquefied Gas Manufacturing and Filling Company -- a subsidiary of the Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company (JPRC) -- covers the engineering, procurement, and construction of two spherical LPG tanks, each with a capacity of 2,000 metric tons. The project will be delivered on a turnkey basis within 24 months.

JPRC Chairman Abdul Rahim Al-Buqai said the partnership reflects growing confidence in regional cooperation to execute strategic energy projects. Meanwhile, JPRC CEO Hassan Al-Hayari said the facility would support a more efficient LPG distribution network, cut transport costs, and strengthen Jordan's energy supply resilience.

Amwal Al Ghad

Edited By SIS

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.