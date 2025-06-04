Egypt: Petrojet, Jordanian Partners Sign $21.8m LPG Storage Deal in Aqaba

Egypt's Petrojet, in partnership with the Jordan National Shipping Lines Company, has signed a $21.8 million contract to build liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) storage facilities in the southern Jordanian port of Aqaba, Egyptian petroleum ministry said Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

The deal, awarded by the Jordan Liquefied Gas Manufacturing and Filling Company -- a subsidiary of the Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company (JPRC) -- covers the engineering, procurement, and construction of two spherical LPG tanks, each with a capacity of 2,000 metric tons. The project will be delivered on a turnkey basis within 24 months.

JPRC Chairman Abdul Rahim Al-Buqai said the partnership reflects growing confidence in regional cooperation to execute strategic energy projects. Meanwhile, JPRC CEO Hassan Al-Hayari said the facility would support a more efficient LPG distribution network, cut transport costs, and strengthen Jordan's energy supply resilience.

Amwal Al Ghad

Edited By SIS