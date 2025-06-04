Nigeria: Actress Biola Adebayo Announces Separation From Husband

3 June 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

Nollywood actress, Biola Adebayo, has publicly confirmed her separation from husband, Oluwaseyi Akinrinde, revealing that they parted ways over a year ago and are now focused on raising their son together through co-parenting.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Tuesday, Biola extended birthday wishes to her former spouse, while disclosing for the first time that the marriage ended in April 2024.

"Happy birthday to my ex-husband and my baby daddy," she wrote. "I pray that grace will abound unto you. I pray you find peace in all your ways. May God continue to light your path and bless you beyond your expectations, in Jesus' name."

The post marked the actress' first public acknowledgement of the separation. "Yes, you heard me right! My husband and I have been separated since April last year," she continued. "But we have decided to maturely and peacefully co-parent our dear son, who means everything to us."

Biola addressed her fans directly, expressing regret over the way things turned out and asking for understanding and prayers. "To everyone that feels disappointed, I'm sincerely sorry. I wished it worked, but it's better to stay alive to tell the story. Please keep us in your prayers."

The actress also offered a rare glimpse into the emotional toll the past year has taken on her, despite keeping a composed public appearance. "While I go about making other people happy during the day, my pillow is drenched with my own tears almost every night for the past 14 months," she admitted. "But I gain strength from Christ, who loves me eternally and gave Himself for me."

In her message, she urged empathy and compassion, stating, "Let's learn to be kind to people; you have no idea what others are going through until they say it. Say unto the righteous, all is well."

The revelation sparked an outpouring of support from fans and fellow celebrities. Nollywood colleague Regina Chukwu wrote, "Biola... it's well," while other commenters praised Biola's strength, grace, and maturity in handling the personal development.

Biola and Akinrinde tied the knot in April 2021 after a brief courtship. In a 2023 interview on her YouTube channel, the actress explained their swift decision to marry, saying, "I realised that we had a lot in common. We did not court for long. We got married in less than six months after we started dating because I knew what I wanted."

The couple welcomed their first child in April 2023 via a surrogate mother.

Despite the end of their marital relationship, Adebayo emphasised that their shared priority remains the well-being of their son.

