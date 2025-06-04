Namibia: Slight Drop in National Dam Levels As Seasonal Shift Takes Hold

Namibia's national surface water storage has seen a slight decline, according to the latest weekly dam bulletin released by NamWater.

Total national storage currently stands at 1 370.285 million cubic metres (Mm³), representing 88% of the country's full supply capacity, a drop from 1 372.169 Mm³ (88.5%) recorded on 27 May.

NamWater spokesperson Lot Ndamanomhata attributes the minor decrease to normal seasonal transitions and sustained water demand across various sectors.

"While key dams such as Von Bach and Olushandja recorded slight increases, the overall national picture reflects a general decline," he says.

The central area and southern regions, home to vital storage infrastructure, experienced marginal decreases in water levels, adding to growing calls for careful resource management.

"Although most of our major dams remain in a healthy position thanks to strong rainfall earlier in the year, we must remain proactive.

"Strategic water management is critical. We appeal to all water users to be mindful of their consumption. Every drop counts, especially as we move into drier months," says Ndamanomhata.

NamWater also says it will continue monitoring levels across all regions and has urged residents, institutions, and municipalities to practise responsible water use.