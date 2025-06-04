Namibia: Slight Drop in National Dam Levels As Seasonal Shift Takes Hold

3 June 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia's national surface water storage has seen a slight decline, according to the latest weekly dam bulletin released by NamWater.

Total national storage currently stands at 1 370.285 million cubic metres (Mm³), representing 88% of the country's full supply capacity, a drop from 1 372.169 Mm³ (88.5%) recorded on 27 May.

NamWater spokesperson Lot Ndamanomhata attributes the minor decrease to normal seasonal transitions and sustained water demand across various sectors.

"While key dams such as Von Bach and Olushandja recorded slight increases, the overall national picture reflects a general decline," he says.

The central area and southern regions, home to vital storage infrastructure, experienced marginal decreases in water levels, adding to growing calls for careful resource management.

"Although most of our major dams remain in a healthy position thanks to strong rainfall earlier in the year, we must remain proactive.

"Strategic water management is critical. We appeal to all water users to be mindful of their consumption. Every drop counts, especially as we move into drier months," says Ndamanomhata.

NamWater also says it will continue monitoring levels across all regions and has urged residents, institutions, and municipalities to practise responsible water use.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.