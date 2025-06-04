Namibia: Pearl Thusi No-Show At Rundu Sparks Refund Drama and Contract Dispute

A refund dispute has emerged after South African celebrity Pearl Thusi failed to appear at a recent Rundu event, called 'Weekend in the East'.

This has left organisers seeking clarity on getting reimbursed for their investment.

The event was to be held on 31 May at AM Ludgerus Boutique Estate at Rundu.

The organisers claim Thusi's absence constitutes a breach of contract, resulting in financial and reputational setbacks.

According to documents seen by unWrap.online, Thusi's management team at Africa Creative Agency had signed an agreement that clearly outlined her obligations, including social media promotion and a minimum three-hour physical appearance at the event.

The total cost of the artist's no-show is N$86 406, which organisers have spent on event preparations.

A day before the event, the team reportedly informed the event hosts that Thusi would no longer be able to attend, citing commitments in Johannesburg.

Clause 2.2 of the agreement between the two parties states that in the event either party wishes to terminate the agreement, that party would be required to provide 14 days' notice to the other party.

The organisers say Thusi's no-show has deprived the region of international exposure.

"This was our eighth edition, and Pearl Thusi was our second international act. Her absence meant that international audiences missed the chance to witness what north-eastern Namibia has to offer," a spokesperson says.

While the organisers are now seeking refunds, Thusi's team has referred them to legal channels, saying they are not liable for reimbursement.

