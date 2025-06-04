Namibia: Aids Activist Makari Remembered for Championing Human Rights

3 June 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Namibia Network of AIDS Service Organisations (Nanaso) yesterday expressed a deep sense of loss with the death of bishop Zach Makari.

Makari died aged 58 on Saturday morning at his home in Windhoek.

Nanaso director Sandi Tjaronda says it is a sad loss for the HIV movement, and the entire Nanaso network.

Makari served as an HIV-AIDS activist and as an advocacy officer at Nanaso from 1991 until his death.

"Zach was a strong advocate for human rights, a man of distinct character, a man who fought for everybody, and did not spare anyone when it came to the protection of human rights," says Tjaronda.

She describes Makari as a towering giant that fought for the weak and vulnerable members of society, the downtrodden and the oppressed.

Mbakumua Hengari, a family member of the bishop, confirmed his death.

"He was an orator of our traditional customary folklore. He is the guy who would entertain us. He is the guy who would also educate me on some of the things that I did not know. So, to us as a family, it is a loss. Because there is no one we have. Nowadays, each family has a social platform where you share information and also, you know, communicate on issues. He would never make an announcement without going into the oratory background of the clan. So, from that end, the family is at a deep loss," says Hengari.

Makari served as deputy bishop and later stepped in as the acting bishop of the Church of Africa earlier this year.

His death is felt not only by members of his church but also by the broader Christian community.

Makari is survived by a wife and three children.

