Tanzania: Diamond Platnumz Weds Zuchu After Years of 'On-and-Off' Romance

3 June 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Heritier Bahizi

Tanzanian music fans were stunned this week when a video surfaced showing songstress Zuchu and Diamond Platnumz looking radiant as they rode together after what appeared to be a private wedding ceremony.

In the short clip, Zuchu leans in and says, "Mume wangu. We are married," as Diamond smiles beside her. That offhand remark, delivered with casual confidence, is how most people learned the two stars had tied the knot.

Both artistes are celebrated hitmakers and major figures in East Africa's music scene, making their union a standout moment in regional pop culture.

ALSO READ: Diamond Platnumz calls off wedding, says 'not ready for such a commitment'

Diamond shared a lengthy and reflective post on social media, opening up about the silence he has kept amid public scrutiny. "Among the things I have learned is the maturity of staying silent," he wrote, adding that doing so takes great patience and spiritual strength, especially when facing false accusations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandrah...! (@mama_dangote)

While he admitted it isn't always easy, he credited God for giving him the wisdom to hold his tongue when provoked.

"Although it is not an easy thing, I have seen its benefits," he said. "God is fighting your battle, and it makes you a winner every day."

Then came the reveal. "I know each of you has a completely different picture about Diamond Platnumz and marriage," he continued. "But today I want to tell you that this Diamond Platnumz has already been married, and one day I will tell you how it happened."

ALSO READ: Diamond Platnumz lauds Kagame at Giants of Africa festival

The Bongo Flava star accompanied his caption with photos from what appears to have been a quiet nikkah ceremony officiated by Sheikh Walid Kawambwa, the regional Sheikh of Dar es Salaam. Only close family and friends were in attendance.

Adding to the confirmation, Diamond's mother, Mama Dangote, shared a congratulatory post on Instagram: "Alhamdulillah limepita salama (it did well). Congratulations, my son Naseeb Kihwa and your wife Zuhura."

The ceremony follows an earlier statement by Diamond, who had announced his intention to marry Zuchu before the start of Ramadan in 2025, a plan that didn't come to pass at the time.

For years, Diamond Platnumz has kept fans guessing with a string of high-profile romances. He first got involved with Zuchu in 2021, though their relationship was marked by an on-again, off-again rhythm.

Before her, he was linked to Kenyan media personality Tanasha Donna, Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto, Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan, and actresses Jacqueline Wolper, Wema Sepetu, and Jokate Mwegelo.

Now, it seems, East Africa's most elusive bachelor may have finally settled down--quietly, on his terms.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.