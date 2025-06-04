Tanzania: Diamond Platnumz Weds Zuchu After Years of 'On-and-Off' Romance

Tanzanian music fans were stunned this week when a video surfaced showing songstress Zuchu and Diamond Platnumz looking radiant as they rode together after what appeared to be a private wedding ceremony.

In the short clip, Zuchu leans in and says, "Mume wangu. We are married," as Diamond smiles beside her. That offhand remark, delivered with casual confidence, is how most people learned the two stars had tied the knot.

Both artistes are celebrated hitmakers and major figures in East Africa's music scene, making their union a standout moment in regional pop culture.

ALSO READ: Diamond Platnumz calls off wedding, says 'not ready for such a commitment'

Diamond shared a lengthy and reflective post on social media, opening up about the silence he has kept amid public scrutiny. "Among the things I have learned is the maturity of staying silent," he wrote, adding that doing so takes great patience and spiritual strength, especially when facing false accusations.

While he admitted it isn't always easy, he credited God for giving him the wisdom to hold his tongue when provoked.

"Although it is not an easy thing, I have seen its benefits," he said. "God is fighting your battle, and it makes you a winner every day."

Then came the reveal. "I know each of you has a completely different picture about Diamond Platnumz and marriage," he continued. "But today I want to tell you that this Diamond Platnumz has already been married, and one day I will tell you how it happened."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Entertainment Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ALSO READ: Diamond Platnumz lauds Kagame at Giants of Africa festival

The Bongo Flava star accompanied his caption with photos from what appears to have been a quiet nikkah ceremony officiated by Sheikh Walid Kawambwa, the regional Sheikh of Dar es Salaam. Only close family and friends were in attendance.

Adding to the confirmation, Diamond's mother, Mama Dangote, shared a congratulatory post on Instagram: "Alhamdulillah limepita salama (it did well). Congratulations, my son Naseeb Kihwa and your wife Zuhura."

The ceremony follows an earlier statement by Diamond, who had announced his intention to marry Zuchu before the start of Ramadan in 2025, a plan that didn't come to pass at the time.

For years, Diamond Platnumz has kept fans guessing with a string of high-profile romances. He first got involved with Zuchu in 2021, though their relationship was marked by an on-again, off-again rhythm.

Before her, he was linked to Kenyan media personality Tanasha Donna, Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto, Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan, and actresses Jacqueline Wolper, Wema Sepetu, and Jokate Mwegelo.

Now, it seems, East Africa's most elusive bachelor may have finally settled down--quietly, on his terms.