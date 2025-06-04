Zimbabwe: Killer Pitbull Owner Appears in Court, to Remain Locked Up Until Friday

A Harare man, Mike Mupinga, who was arrested after his pitbull fatally attacked a passerby, will remain locked up after his bail ruling was moved to Friday.

Mupinga (40) of Blufhill appeared before Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa, charged with culpable homicide.

He was not asked to plead.

The National Prosecuting Authority, represented by Rufaro Chonzi is opposing bail.

Chonzi told the court that she will file written submissions by the end of day tomorrow.

Mupinga's lawyer, Steven Chikotora intends to respond on Thursday before the ruling is handed down on Friday.

According to the State, on the night of May 31, the accused person, being the owner of four vicious dogs comprising three pit bulls and a Rottweiler, negligently left the dogs unmuzzled in the yard of his rented house.

"The accused person then went into his bedroom, leaving the dogs roaming around his yard, which is secured by a short perimeter wall built of bricks and mortar.

"The accused person's vicious dogs then scaled over the short perimeter wall and met the now deceased Samuel Machara, who was walking along a nearby street," said Chonzi.

The dogs then bit the now deceased all over the body.

Machara sustained some deep wounds on the neck and laceration wounds on hands, legs and the stomach before he succumbed to the injuries.

The state said the dogs were positively identified to be the accused's by both the witnesses and the accused.

Mupinga's white pit bull dog had blood stains all over its body.

The dogs were recovered from the accused person's home by the police and members of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals [SPCA] and were euthanised.