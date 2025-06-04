Southern Africa: Leaders in Higher Education Forge Partnerships to Address Challenges Faced By SADC Region

3 June 2025
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Association of African Universities Southern Africa Regional Office (AAU SARO) and the Southern African Regional Universities Association (SARUA) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the SARUA inaugural conference held in Zambia.

According to the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), this partnership will focus on fostering collaborative innovation and promoting sustainable development across the Southern African Development Community (SADC), strengthening continental cooperation to address the region's complex challenges through higher education.

Themed "Innovating Higher Education for Sustainable Development Across the SADC: Innovation for Impact," the event brought together representatives from approximately 60 universities across 38 countries. It underscores the urgent need for universities to respond proactively to rapid economical, technological and societal changes.

Among the attendees was the NUST Vice-Chancellor, Professor Erold Naomab, who also serves as Chairperson of the AAU SARO Board. His role strengthened the university's presence and recognition within the continental academic community, creating new avenues for collaboration and strategic partnerships.

NUST further highlighted the need for cross-sector collaboration across academia, government, industry, and civil society to advance innovation and tackle shared challenges, especially in today's fast-evolving world.

"By embracing cross-border and multidisciplinary partnerships, higher education institutions can amplify research impact, support evidence-based policymaking, and enhance their role in driving sustainable development and economic growth," NUST noted.

(from left to right)Professor Erold Naomab, Namibia University of Science and Technology Vice-Chancellor and Chairperson of the AAU SARO Board; Professor Quinton Kanhukamwe, Chairperson of the SARUA Board and Vice-Chancellor of the Harare Institute of Technology; and Professor Stephen Simukanga, SARUA Interim Executive Director.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.