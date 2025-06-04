Africa: Oil Major Commits Another N$7 Million to Ja Africa for Stem Programme

Around 3000 students in Namibia, Angola, Mozambique and Nigeria stand to benefit from a N$7 million (US$385,000) sponsorship from the ExxonMobil Foundation to JA Africa to conduct the second round of the STEM Africa competition where students are trained in critical science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) skills.

More than 6000 students participated in the first year of the competition through weekly STEM quizzes, zonal competitions and innovation camps.

These immersive learning experiences with mentorship from ExxonMobil engineers, interactive workshops, and real-world design challenges, proved transformative as 96.4% of participants said they are now open to or actively pursuing STEM careers while 82.7% reported improved problem-solving skills.

ExxonMobil Foundation President, Alvin Abraham, said "Investing in young African minds is key to building a workforce capable of addressing tomorrow's global challenges. We are proud to continue this initiative with JA Africa and witness how students transform their ideas into impactful solutions."

At the end of the programme, students who deliver the most promising STEM solutions will be selected to represent their countries at a major regional industry conference in Cape Town where they will interact with industry leaders, present their innovations, and gain exposure to global perspectives in energy and technology.

Participants of the zonal STEM quiz which took place in Windhoek during May 2025.

JA Africa Chief Executive, Simi Nwogugu, said "Inspiring innovation in Africa's youth today will define the continent's position in tomorrow's global economy. We are thrilled to partner again with the ExxonMobil Foundation to nurture these vital STEM competencies. This is an investment in the future of Africa."

The foundation's implementation partner in Namibia is the STEAM Centre where primary, secondary and university students are taught the finer skills of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics.

ExxonMobil operates in Namibia as ExxonMobil Exploration & Production Namibia Ltd.