Sudan Convoy Attack - a Call to Protect Aid Workers - Statement By the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator a.I. in Sudan, Kristine Hambrouck

(Port Sudan, 03 June 2025) I am horrified by the deadly attack on a humanitarian convoy in Al Koma, North Darfur state, on the night of 2 June.

The convoy, made up of 15 trucks from the United Nations World Food Programme and UNICEF, was awaiting clearance to proceed to the state capital Al Fasher when it was targeted. It was carrying life-saving food, nutrition and other essential supplies for children and families facing famine.

Five members of the convoy were killed, and several others were injured. Multiple trucks were burned, and critical humanitarian supplies were damaged or destroyed.

This was a deliberate assault on civilians who were risking their lives to help others. It is a blatant violation of international humanitarian law. Humanitarian workers and operations are protected under international law. Attacking them is not only unlawful -- it is inhumane.

I extend my deepest condolences to the families and colleagues of those who were killed. They were working under extraordinarily dangerous conditions, guided only by the commitment to save lives.

This atrocity comes at a time when nearly 25 million people in Sudan are experiencing acute hunger, including more than 2 million who are in famine conditions or at risk -- particularly in North Darfur. Yet efforts to reach them are met with violence, obstruction and intimidation. This must end.

I call for an immediate and independent investigation into this attack. Those responsible must be identified and held fully accountable.

I repeat the call to all those engaged in the conflict in Sudan: Respect international humanitarian law. Protect civilians. Ensure safe, unimpeded humanitarian access. Let humanitarian workers do their jobs -- without fear, without threats and without violence.

***

