Zimbabwe: UK Police Speak On Dj Kay Cie's Death As Funeral Plans Also Emerge

Birmingham — West Midlands police have commented on the death of Kudzai Chipadza, popularly known as DJ Kay Cie, as details also started to emerge regarding his funeral.

Chipadza, well known in the UK-Zimbabwe showbiz cricles, was found dead at a hotel Monday morning sparking viral seocial media speculation regarding the circumstances of his passing.

He reportedly succumbed to cardiac arrest with wild claims alleged online over what may have induced the fatal heart attack.

However, in response to questions by NewZimbabwe.com, West Midlands police said the tragedy was not being treated as suspicious.

"We were called to an address in Glenmore Drive, Coventry, at around 7am yesterday (Monday)," said communications officer Sunil Midda in a brief response.

"On arrival, officers found that a man had died. His death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file is being prepared for the coroner."

NewZimbabwe.com also understands that Chipadza will likely be laid to rest in the United Kingdom with a memorial service expected to be held this weekend.

Meanwhile, entertainement industry figures as well as friends and family continued to pay tribute to the controversial entertainment and showbiz impressario.

Said another DJ and friend MC Sebhelebhe, "We spoke on Sunday mwana wamai vangu and you said mukoma Sebhelebhe get well soon ko now what's this bro. Wabirira game bro. Rest in peace Kay Cie . Number 1 Mc," he added;