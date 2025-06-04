Rwanda: The Rise of Runup, Rwanda's Next Afro-Pop Star

Over the years, Rwanda's music industry has attracted hundreds of refined artistes unafraid to produce unique sounds, mostly blending soul, storytelling, and the vibrant beats of Afro-inspired music--and it's finally paying off.

One of the rising stars pushing their name to the local music spotlight is Emmanuel Kwizera, better known by his stage name RunUp, who harbors big dreams of taking locally produced music beyond the borders.

RunUp made his debut in Rwanda's music scene in 2023 and achieved his breakthrough just a year later. His third track, 'On God'--featuring Ugandan artiste Pallaso--garnered over one million views on YouTube, marking his first major milestone.

He is now back in the spotlight with his latest release, 'Tsunami', produced by Element Eleeeh, which is nearing one million streams across various platforms in less than 10 days--making it one of the most trending tracks in the country today.

But one question remains in the minds of music lovers: who is this young artiste taking over?

Born in 2002 in Gatenga of Kicukiro District in the City of Kigali, RunUp's journey began in church, like many artistes who notably rose to prominence.

"I started singing at a tender age," he recalls during an exclusive interview with The New Times. "I was among the choir members at my mum's church when I was between 11 and 12 years old. That's how I started my music journey."

By 14, he had already mastered playing the piano. By the time he reached high school, his love for sound evolved into deejaying--a move that earned him the nickname Runtown.

"At this point, I was really in love with the art of music and, as I grew into my own style and identity, I reshaped the name into what we now know as RunUp, a name that signals both momentum and ambition," he highlighted.

This marked the beginning of RunUp's music career, inspired by a rich blend of culture and influence from both global and regional artistes.

"My inspiration comes from where I grew up and what I grew up listening to. Artists like Wizkid and Runtown shaped my sense of rhythm and energy, while Rwandan music instilled in me the power of storytelling.

My sound kind of lives in that space between Afrobeat, homegrown melodies, and my own personal experiences. It's a fusion that speaks to the continent and beyond--deeply African, yet globally relevant," RunUp explained.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Entertainment Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It's no surprise that RunUp looks up to global powerhouses like Burna Boy and Angélique Kidjo, two artistes who have remained deeply rooted in African culture while reaching audiences around the world.

However, his admiration isn't limited to the international scene. He's equally committed to pushing local music to the global stage.

"I also look up to Rwandan artistes who paved the way with authenticity and passion. We have so much talent, unique sounds, and powerful stories in Rwanda. I want to be one of the artists who help the world hear that," he said.

Today, RunUp is in a phase of artistic growth. He's honing his sound, crafting stories through song, and pushing toward a future where his music doesn't just entertain but also connects people from different cultures.

"I want to make music that inspires and moves people," he says. "That's the kind of artiste I'm working to become."

Check RunUp's latest track via all his major music platforms.