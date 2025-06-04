South Africa: Scotts Maphuma Arrested After Skipping Mozambique Concert

Amapiano star Scotts Maphuma says he skipped the show because organisers were rude to him and did not treat him with respect.

A video of him refusing to answer a journalist's questions has gone viral, and fans are not impressed.

Amapiano singer Scotts Maphuma has found himself in trouble once again, this time in Mozambique.

The Uyaphapha Marn hitmaker travelled to Maputo over the weekend for a concert meant for children. But instead of performing, he was arrested for failing to show up at the event.

On Tuesday, 3 June 2025, the news site PSAFLIVE shared a video of a reporter confronting him about why he missed the concert. Maphuma refused to answer and told the journalist to watch his press conference. He said he was being harassed and didn't want to talk.

Later, Maphuma said he did not perform because the organisers did not treat him properly. "They should have treated me well, my friend," he said.

But his explanation has left fans angry.

Some people on social media say skipping the concert and getting arrested could badly damage his music career. Others are upset with how he handled the interview, saying he was rude and disrespectful.