South Africa: Lebo M Getting Married for the 10th Time

The Lion King music man is back with former fiancée Mel Ntsala, and they are now planning to get married.

This comes just weeks after his public breakup and a nasty fight with ex-wife Pretty Samuels over a missing piano.

Lebo M is heading to the altar for the 10th time. The famous music producer has gotten back together with his ex-fiancée, Malefu "Mel" Ntsala. They were engaged before but called it off.

Now they are giving love another try.

The news comes just weeks after Lebo M split from his ex-wife, Pretty Samuels.

Some people online are cheering him on. Others are shaking their heads at his long and bumpy love life.

Over the years, Lebo M has been married to Viveca Gipson, Nandi Ndlovu and Angela Ngani-Casara - twice. He was also once engaged to actress Zoe Mthiyane.

Now, he is ready to try again with Ntsala.

Lebo M shared his feelings on Instagram, saying: "The day we stop believing in love and possibilities is the day we stop dreaming. Very grateful to find my dream come true and to begin this new chapter."

But not long ago, he was caught up in a fight with Samuels over a missing grand piano.

She said the piano, worth millions, belonged to her. She claimed it was part of their divorce deal.

But Lebo M's lawyer, Brian Msimeki, said that's not true. He said the divorce agreement clearly stated each person would keep what they already had, and Samuels did not have the piano.

He also said her claim was "legally baseless" and "misleading".

The fight turned into a criminal case. The documents were handed to police, and the case is being looked at by officers in Sandton.