South Africa: Zuma Supporters Back in Court Over July Riots

Four men, aged between 44 and 58, face charges of incitement to commit public violence and will appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on 3 June 2025.

Police say they helped start the looting and violence that killed more than 300 people and caused damage worth over R50-billion.

Four more Jacob Zuma supporters who backed the violent July 2021 unrest have handed themselves over to police.

They are accused of spreading messages in WhatsApp groups, including one called ZUMA REAL ACTIVIST 100%, which police say helped spark the riots.

The Hawks said the four suspects shared messages encouraging looting and violence during the deadly July 2021 unrest.

They were linked to several WhatsApp groups that became rallying points for supporters of former president Jacob Zuma after he was jailed for contempt of court.

Zuma had refused to appear before the Zondo Commission, which was investigating corruption during his time in office. The Constitutional Court sentenced him to 15 months in prison.

In response, his supporters took to the streets. The chaos quickly turned into widespread looting and destruction, especially in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Colonel Katlego Mogale, spokesperson for the Hawks, said investigations were carried out by the Crimes Against the State unit.

"After we completed our investigation, the Director of Public Prosecutions decided to prosecute those who shared messages that led to the violence," he said.

Mogale said the four accused were represented by lawyers when they handed themselves over and that warrants had been issued for their arrest.

The four are expected to appear at the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 3 June 2025.

Since the unrest, 73 suspects have been arrested. Six of them have died before their cases could be finalised.

Major General Ebrahim Kadwa, head of the Hawks in Gauteng, praised the team's work and said more suspects may still face justice.

He said: "The Hawks will continue to bring anyone with enough evidence against them to court without fear or favour."