South Africa: Gauteng Adds Almost R900-Million to Its Budget

Gauteng's total budget is now R172.3 billion after the government found extra money it did not use last year.

Most of the new money will go to housing, roads and transport, with smaller amounts for other departments.

Gauteng is getting more money to spend after the provincial government added R886.6-million to its 2025/2026 budget.

The total budget is now R172.3-billion. It was first presented in March as R171.5-billion.

Finance MEC Lebogang Maile said the province had money left over from last year and also collected more money than expected.

In the 2024/2025 financial year, the government underspent by R1.7-billion. That money was supposed to go back to the National Treasury, but the province was allowed to keep it.

Maile said the extra money will help with key projects and services.

But he warned that Gauteng's finances are still under pressure. The province is earning less money, its debts are growing, and it is spending too much on salaries.

To manage this, government departments are trying to improve how they collect revenue.

Most of the new money will go to housing and transport.

The Department of Human Settlements will get R332-million. The Department of Roads and Transport will get R314.9-million.

The Department of Economic Development will receive R100-million.

The Office of the Premier and the Department of Environment will each get an extra R50-million.

Maile said the budgets for other departments will stay the same for the next three years.