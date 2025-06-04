Sudan: Government Condemns RSF Militia Drone Assault On UN Relief Convoy in Al-Koma

Portsudan — The Government of Sudan expressed its deep condemnation and concern over the serious incident that occurred yesterday, Monday evening, in which UN humanitarian relief vehicles were treacherously attacked by drones belonging to the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia in Al-Koma area. This assault was a deliberate attempt to block humanitarian teams and disrupt their mission to deliver aid to besieged civilians in El-Fashir and displacement camps.

A statement from the Office of the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Culture and Information stated that these criminal attacks resulted in the destruction of several UN trucks, the deaths of several guards, drivers, and civilians, and the injury of other security personnel accompanying the convoy.

The Sudanese government affirmed that this attack constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and a direct and deliberate undermining of the government's tireless efforts, in cooperation with the United Nations and international organizations, to deliver urgent humanitarian aid to civilians in need and affected by the war.

The government declared its rejection of the criminal behavior of the militia and reiterated its full cooperation with the United Nations and humanitarian organizations to continue efforts to deliver aid to its citizens in areas besieged by the militia.