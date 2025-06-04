Sudan: Joint Statement On Sudan Convoy Attack

Rome/New York — The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and UNICEF condemn an attack on a joint humanitarian convoy near Al Koma, North Darfur last night. Five members of the convoy were killed and several more people were injured. Multiple trucks were burned, and critical humanitarian supplies were damaged. The convoy, made up of 15 trucks, was attempting to reach children and families in famine-affected El Fasher with life-saving food and nutrition supplies. Following months of escalating violence, hundreds of thousands of people in El Fasher - many of them children - are at high risk of malnutrition and starvation if supplies do not urgently reach them.

As is standard with our humanitarian convoys, the route was shared in advance, and parties on the ground were notified and aware of the location of the trucks. Under international humanitarian law, aid convoys must be protected, and parties have the obligation to allow and facilitate rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief for civilians in need.

Both agencies demand an immediate end to attacks on humanitarian personnel, their facilities and vehicles - a violation under international humanitarian law.

We call for an urgent investigation and for the perpetrators to be held to account.

We extend our condolences to the families of those killed and our heartfelt sympathy and support to all those injured. It is devastating the supplies have not reached the vulnerable children and families they were intended to. The convoy had travelled over 1,800km from Port Sudan and we were negotiating access to complete the journey to El Fasher when it was attacked.

This latest incident follows a series of attacks on humanitarian operations over the past two years, including last week's bombardment of WFP's premises in El Fasher which damaged a workshop, office building and clinic.

Attacks on humanitarian staff, aid, operations, as well as civilians and civilian infrastructure in Sudan have continued for far too long with impunity. WFP and UNICEF colleagues remain on the ground despite the insecurity, but call for safe, secure operating conditions, and for international humanitarian law to be respected by all parties. The lives of millions in Sudan, including in locations like El Fasher in Darfur, depend on it.