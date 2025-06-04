Africa: In the DRC, Community Consultations Lay the Groundwork for Local Citizens to Benefit From the Inga 3 Development Program

press release

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

In the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the World Bank-financed Inga 3 Development Program includes a $100 million component designed to provide wide-ranging support to citizens living close to the Inga hydropower site on the Congo river

Consultations with local leaders and stakeholders have helped shape the program by highlighting the population's most pressing challenges.

Those consulted have stressed the need for an upgrade in local infrastructure--including roads, public buildings, and water points--and a focus on job creation.

June 3, 2025 - In Kongo Central, a province in DRC, community consultations have been pivotal to the preparation of the community development pillar of the Inga 3 Development Program, a program for economic transformation anchored by improved access to renewable energy which has been approved today for phased World Bank support. These consultations have sought to build local ownership, ensure meaningful participation of multiple stakeholders in project planning, and foster broad public support for the new program.

People living in five territories near the Inga Rapids on the Congo River--namely Seke-Banza, Lukula, Tshela, Songololo and Luozi--were identified as potential beneficiaries. In each territory, consultations have included territory administrators, technical service heads, "chefs de secteurs" (administrative sector heads), customary chiefs, community representatives, and civil society actors. These sessions have provided opportunities to discuss Inga 3's prospects, as well as the legacy issues resulting from the first two hydropower stations at Inga (built by the government decades ago), and expectations regarding a future Inga 3 project, put forward by the DRC government with the backing of multiple partners including the World Bank.

Key concerns raised at these meetings included the impacts from past projects, the potential hydrological impacts of a third power station, livelihood prospects, and the need for improved infrastructure, education, and health facilities.

In the territory of Luozi, which includes 10 secteurs (or sectors), 37 groupings and 579 villages, sector heads shared what they viewed as the most pressing challenges.

For Simon Lukeba, sector head for Kimbanza, a modern marketplace is an urgent priority: "None of the ten sectors of our territory has a market worthy of the name. Yet we border on Congo-Brazzaville and depend to a large extent on products from there. The construction of this market would be a real game changer for our population." Another priority for the local authorities is the rehabilitation of agricultural feeder roads. "It's essential that the local population be able to sell their food products without spoilage," insisted Lukeba.

In the sector of Mongo Luala, in the same territory, Hector Yakuba also highlighted the urgency of rehabilitating existing infrastructure: "We have two main roads totaling 71 kilometers, including five bridges and four culverts. This is our top priority, as these roads are essential for shipping agricultural products, whether to Kinshasa or to Congo-Brazzaville," he explained.

The conclusions of these consultations have been instrumental in shaping the community development component of the Inga 3 program, ensuring alignment with the priorities and expectations of the communities.

Each territory meeting resulted in prioritized development plans for individual sectors. The priorities put forward by the communities included rehabilitating or building small-scale drinking water points; installing sources of stable and affordable electricity in key centers, in a context of very low electricity access in communities; rehabilitating or building community infrastructure assets (such as health centers, schools, meeting places and markets); and rehabilitating agricultural service roads. Most of these priorities would require labor-intensive public works, thereby creating jobs.

"The thirst for tangible development benefits came through loud and clear," said Dan Owen, Lead Social Development Specialist at the World Bank. "These meetings surfaced many unmet needs--especially those relating to access to electricity and potable water. Communities are also hoping to see major road improvements so that it is easier to sell produce, buy food and access services. Together with filling basic infrastructure deficits, the project could vastly improve people's living standards and create livelihood opportunities that are currently lacking."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines International Organisations Africa Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Under the first phase of the Inga 3 Development Program, which benefits from World Bank support, $100 million has been set aside for local development, with subsequent phases and other World Bank-financed projects deepening and widening investments in local and national development.

For Lelo Lendo Patshely, Seke-Banza Territory Administrator, the approach is a welcome change: "Previous projects were designed without the involvement of all relevant politico-administrative authorities and rightful beneficiaries. Today, with this new approach, we dare to believe that the outcome will be successful."

"Continued dialogue between the government, local authorities and civil society will be critical for the success of the Inga 3 program to ensure transparency and accountability, as the program aims to deliver tangible benefits to local communities in the years to come," said Albert Zeufack, World Bank Division Director for Angola, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Sao Tome and Principe.