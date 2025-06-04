Somalia: Somali PM Visits Historic Djibouti Town of Carta, Hails Role in 2000 Peace Conference

Carta, Djibouti — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Monday visited the historic town of Carta in Djibouti, the site where Somalia's transitional government was re-established in 2000 during the formation of the country's third republic.

Barre, on an official visit to Somalia's close ally Djibouti, toured several key locations in the town, including the venue of the 2000 peace conference.

The site now houses a museum preserving records and artifacts from the landmark summit and its various phases.

The prime minister thanked the government and people of Djibouti for their crucial role in Somalia's state-building process and praised the establishment of the museum, calling it an important resource for future generations to learn from the historic Carta Conference.