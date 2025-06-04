Somalia: Somali PM Visits Historic Djibouti Town of Carta, Hails Role in 2000 Peace Conference

3 June 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Carta, Djibouti — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Monday visited the historic town of Carta in Djibouti, the site where Somalia's transitional government was re-established in 2000 during the formation of the country's third republic.

Barre, on an official visit to Somalia's close ally Djibouti, toured several key locations in the town, including the venue of the 2000 peace conference.

The site now houses a museum preserving records and artifacts from the landmark summit and its various phases.

The prime minister thanked the government and people of Djibouti for their crucial role in Somalia's state-building process and praised the establishment of the museum, calling it an important resource for future generations to learn from the historic Carta Conference.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.