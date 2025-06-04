Sudan: TSC President Stresses Importance of Strengthening Sudan's Foreign Relations in the Next Phase

President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, has stressed the importance of upgrading and strengthening Sudan's foreign relations, in a way that contributes to and enhances joint interests, and works to build cooperative relations that serve Sudan's supreme national goals and interests in the next phase.

This came during his farewell today to the Sudanese Ambassadors to Azerbaijan and Eritrea, Ambassador Anas Al-Tayib Al-Gailani and Ambassador Osama Ahmed Abdel-Bari, in the presence of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Hussein Al-Amin Al-Fadil.

In a press statement, the Sudanese Ambassador to Azerbaijan said that the meeting touched on the importance of developing and strengthening Sudan's foreign relations and ways to upgrade them, within the framework of joint cooperation and coordination on regional and international issues.

The Ambassador pointed out that TSC President appreciated the positions of Azerbaijan and Eritrea in support of Sudan as it wages the Battle of Dignity, and their commitment to Sudan's security, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and stability.

The Sudanese ambassador to Azerbaijan said, "During the meeting, we affirmed our commitment to enhancing and developing bilateral relations, strengthening joint cooperation in all domains between Sudan and these two countries, and contributing to the implementation of post-war projects to rebuild, rehabilitate, and reconstruct what was destroyed by the rebel terrorist militia."