Africa: Tinubu Awards National Honour to Bill Gates for Fighting Poverty in Africa

President Bola Tinubu has conferred the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) on American philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, in recognition of his contributions to health, education, and poverty alleviation--particularly in Nigeria and across Africa.

The award was presented during Gates' recent visit to Nigeria, where he met with President Tinubu and other government officials to discuss reforms in the country's primary healthcare system. His visit also includes participation in the Goalkeepers Nigeria event, as well as meetings with scientists and stakeholders focused on expanding artificial intelligence-driven health solutions.

The CFR is one of Nigeria's highest national honours, reserved for individuals who have made significant contributions to the nation's development or enhanced its global standing.

Gates, 69, described his continued engagement with Africa as both a "moral responsibility and a strategic investment."

Through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation--which he co-chairs--Gates has already committed $100 billion to global development and health initiatives.

The foundation also plans to invest an additional $200 billion in Africa over the coming decades, subject to global market conditions and inflation.