Uganda: Tension Mounts As Numbers Surge At RDC's Office Over Unresolved Land Grievances

The number of people encamped at the office of the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) continues to swell, sparking growing concerns over proper management and security.

What began as a protest by over 2,000 cultivators seeking redress for unresolved land matters has now escalated with the arrival of more than 300 members of the Banyabindi community from various districts, including Kasese, Fort Portal, Bunyangabu, and Kamwenge.

The protesters, who have occupied the RDC's premises for weeks, are demanding government intervention in what they describe as decades of marginalisation and unresolved land ownership issues.

The new arrivals from the Banyabindi community say they face similar historical land injustices and felt compelled to join the growing demonstration to amplify their voices.

"We are not here to cause chaos. We are here because we have no other option left. Our people have suffered quietly for too long," said Mijumbi Bitamazire the chairperson for the Banyabindi community.

The leaders of these groups are urging government institutions to expedite land verification processes and ensure inclusive participation in resolution efforts.

"All we want is government to come in very quickly to resolve the disputes on the various pieces of land," Mijumbi added.

However, district authorities are growing increasingly concerned about the rising numbers and the logistical burden of accommodating the crowd.

The deputy RDC in charge of Busongora Zepher Mubingwa expressed empathy for the group's plight but emphasised the need for order and structure.

"We recognise the legitimacy of your concerns, but the situation is becoming unmanageable. We call upon leaders of these groups to help reduce the numbers temporarily while a structured mechanism is developed to address their grievances," he said.

The matter has now drawn national attention, with calls for urgent intervention from the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development.

"A few days ago, we received communication from the state Minister of Lands Sam Mayanja about his intention to come to the district over a possible solution to the long standing land disputes," said Mubingwa.

As tension simmers, hopes remain that the government will move swiftly to address the underlying issues and prevent the situation from spiraling further.