Uganda: Mao Sworn in for Fourth Term As DP President

Nobert Mao has been sworn-in as the newly elected president general of the Democratic party.

He was on Monday evening elected as the DP president general for a fourth time, after beating Dr.Lulume Bayiga and Elia Alitia during a chaotic delegates conference held in Mbarara City.

Speaking shortly after swearing in, Mao said he would take tough action against any form of indiscipline in the party.

"This new term is definitely going to be a tough one for those who are indisciplined in the Democratic Party. I want to send out a clear warning to those who think that DP is a playground that when you come to play in DP, you will be shocked to find out that DP is a battleground" Mao said.

He noted that throughout the campaigns of the just concluded election, some candidates were funded with ill motives.

"Some people have been fishing in troubled waters. Even through these campaigns, we have heard people who put money into the campaigns in DP in order to fight Mao. I have never seen this kind of money in Democratic Party campaigns ever since I became a member."

"Incase you thought the democratic party is no longer alive, the Mbarara National Delegates conference has demonstrated for you that this party is alive."

Mao, who is also a minister in the ruling NRM government challenged DP members to strengthen their grassroots attachment with the party organs.

"We need to reach out to all those who have been criticizing us fairly or unfairly. We have a duty to reach out to all of them. We need to be in touch more with our grassroots, " Mao said.

"We also need to start discussions on which direction DP should take. There is no topic which is out if hand. We are going to discuss everything and then we will decide as a party."

Mao also revealed the plan to hold a national policy conference and an extraordinary delegates conference that has no election pressures.

"We will then hold regional policy conferences in every region in Uganda after which we shall have a national policy conference. We will also hold an extraordinary national delegates conference without the pressure of elections to talk about the direction of DP."