Uganda: Fire Razes Down 70 Hectares of Trees in Kagombe Forest Reserve

The National Forestry Authority (NFA) has condemned the recent wildfire that ravaged 70 hectares of forest land within the Kangombe Central Forest Reserve, attributing the destruction to deliberate arson.

The affected forest reserve spans 301 square kilometres (approximately 74,000 acres) and stretches across the districts of Kagadi, Kibaale, Kakumiro, and Mubende.

Designated a protected area in 1932, Kangombe is managed by the NFA as part of Uganda's strategy to conserve its natural resources and biodiversity.

Richard Sentuuro, the Forest Supervisor in charge of the Kangombe Beat expressed deep concern over the incident.

"We have lost 70 hectares of indigenous tree cover, estimated at more than shs 70 million in value," Sentuuro noted.

"This is not just an environmental disaster it is an attack on Uganda's natural heritage."

The burnt trees had been planted under a reforestation initiative supported by several development partners, including the World Bank, WWF, Toro Botanical Gardens, and MTN Uganda.

The areas worst affected include Kabaale, Kyaterekera, Kararike, Nyabigata, and Nyamarembo, among others within the reserve.

The NFA has launched an investigation to identify those behind the act and has pledged to take legal action against perpetrators.

Under Ugandan law, arson is a criminal offense punishable by life imprisonment. Attempted arson can result in a prison sentence of up to 14 years.

"We are treating this as a criminal act and will not rest until those responsible are brought to justice, the law is clear, and we will pursue every legal channel available to hold the culprits accountable."Ssentuuro noted.

In response to the destruction, NFA has laid out plans for immediate restoration.

Sentuuro confirmed that the authority is preparing to replant the affected areas during the upcoming rainy season.

"We are working with our partners to ensure that the damaged forest is restored. We cannot afford to lose the ecological value and climate benefits these trees provide," he added.

Further outlining the reforestation strategy, Richard Kyalisima, the Sector Manager for the area, noted that the NFA will continue with its long-term restoration work in Kangombe.

"With continued funding from the World Bank, we plan to plant 200 hectares of trees in the next cycle and maintain 1,376 hectares that were previously restored with WWF support," Kyalisima said. "An additional 120 hectares will also be planted to accelerate forest recovery."

The incident has raised alarms among conservationists and local leaders, highlighting the increasing threats posed by illegal activities within protected forest reserves.

The NFA is calling on the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity around forested areas.

"Forests are vital for our water sources, biodiversity, and climate resilience. Protecting them is not just NFA's job it's everyone's responsibility," Kyalisima added.

The Kangombe fire serves as a stark reminder of the fragile state of Uganda's forests and the urgent need for stronger enforcement, community awareness, and sustainable conservation efforts.