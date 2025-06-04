Nigeria: Shakeup in Ondo Assembly As Deputy Speaker, Majority Leader Resign

Mr Akinruntan thanked the Assembly members for unanimously electing him as Deputy Speaker of the 10th Assembly during its inauguration.

The Deputy Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Abayomi Akinruntan, has resigned.

The lawmaker represents Ilaje constituency 1 in the Assembly.

Mr Akinruntan has been replaced with Ololade Gbegudu, the lawmaker representing Okitipupa constituency 11.

Also, the Majority Leader, Emmanuel Ogunmolasuyi (Owo constituency 1) stepped down from his office and was replaced by Olatunji Oshati (Ose constituency).

While tendering his resignation letter at Tuesday's plenary chaired by the Speaker, Olamide Oladiji, Mr Akinruntan said his resignation was due to political power sharing in the state.

He is from Ilaje, the same local government area as Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa

.

Mr Akinruntan thanked the Assembly members for unanimously electing him as Deputy Speaker of the 10th Assembly during its inauguration.

Some sources close to the assembly and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said it had become expedient for the two principal officers to vacate office for proper political balancing among the major districts in the state. Others, however, suspect possible irreconcilable differences between the governor and Mr Akinruntan's father, who is the Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom.

Mr Gbegudu, 42, a two-term lawmaker, was nominated as Deputy Speaker by Oluwatoyin James from Akoko Northeast Local Government.

The nomination was seconded by Chris Aiyebusiwa from Okitipupa Constituency I.

Until his elevation, Mr Gbegudu served as Chairman of the House Committee on Security Matters and Community Development.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Gbegudu pledged to collaborate with other lawmakers to promote the state's development and ensure the delivery of democratic dividends to the people.

End.