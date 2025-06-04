Uganda: MPs Urge President Museveni to Address Safety and Economic Concerns Ahead of State of the Nation Address

A group of legislators, including Dr. Patrick Isingoma and Isaac Otimgiw, has called on President Museveni to prioritize providing assurance on the safety of Ugandans ahead of the 2026 general elections during his upcoming State of the Nation address.

The MPs expressed concern over the violent incidents that occurred during the recent Kawempe North parliamentary by-elections, fearing that such events could escalate in the forthcoming polls.

"We need assurance on the safety of Ugandans during the 2026 polls," the MPs emphasized.

They urged the President to address the issue of rationalization, which they claim has led to stagnation in various sectors. "The issue of rationalization has affected many areas, and we need the President to provide clarity on how to move forward," they added.

The legislators also highlighted the stalled construction of major roads, which has been hindered by contractors abandoning sites. "We want the President to address the issue of stalled roads and provide a way forward," they said.

With these pressing concerns, the President's address is expected to provide much-needed clarity on the government's plans to address these challenges and ensure a stable and prosperous future for the country.

The State of the Nation address, scheduled for Thursday at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, is a significant event that provides the President with an opportunity to highlight the country's achievements, challenges, and prospects.

The MPs' expectations underscore the need for the President to provide reassurance and guidance on key issues affecting the nation.