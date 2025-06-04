Uganda: Security Reveals More Details About Suicide Bomber Behind Munyonyo Blast

The Uganda People's Defense Force UPDF have disclosed fresh details about the identity and background of the suicide bomber who attempted to attack Munyonyo Minor Basilica, as Uganda commemorated Martyrs' Day.

Addressing journalists during a press briefing at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Mbuya, Col. Chris Magezi, the acting Defence public information officer, said the suspect was identified as Aisha Katushabe, also known by aliases Byaruhanga Sumayya and Kabonesa.

Katushabe, believed to be in her 20s, was intercepted by security personnel about 600 meters from Munyonyo Basilica before the explosive device she was carrying detonated.

According to Col. Magezi, preliminary investigations point to the involvement of the Allied Democratic Forces ADF, a known terrorist organization operating in the region.

"She had previously been arrested in 2023 over terrorism-related suspicions but was released due to lack of evidence," Magezi revealed.

Magezi further revealed that Katushabe was the wife of the late Muzafar, who was killed in 2021 while attempting to attack mourners at the home of the late Lt. Gen. Paul Lokech.

Her father, Abdul Shakur, also blew himself up during the Central Police Station CPS bombing in Kampala in 2021.

Security agencies had heightened surveillance around all pilgrimage sites following intelligence that ADF operatives were planning attacks during the Martyrs' Day period.

Magezi confirmed that crucial intelligence had been obtained from a suspect arrested last week, which led to the prevention of what could have been a major tragedy.

Investigations are ongoing to identify the man who was riding a motorcycle with Katushabe at the time of the interception.

The motorcycle was registered under the name Yusuf Musana, though security has not yet established a direct link between him and the suspect.

Meanwhile, Magezi assured the public of continued vigilance.

"Security remains on high alert and surveillance will continue in and around Namugongo until the last pilgrim departs," he said.

He also emphasized the broader regional context of the threat: "The Great Lakes region remains volatile, and we must stay alert. Terrorism knows no borders."

Thousands of pilgrims from Uganda and neighboring countries gather in Namugongo every year to commemorate Martyrs' Day, prompting heightened security measures nationwide.