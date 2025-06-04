Uganda: Museveni Blasts Sectarianism, Calls for Pan-African Market to Solve Surplus Puzzle

President Museveni has warned Ugandans to stop prioritising tribal and religious identities over national and continental unity.

Mr Museveni said sectarianism is not only divisive but also economically suicidal in an era of surplus production.

"You are busy with tribes... denominations...," Museveni said bluntly on June 3rd during his speech at Uganda Martyrs Day in Namugongo, where thousands of pilgrims had gathered to honour the country's Christian martyrs.

"Never mix politics with denominational localities. Politics is about our welfare on earth; religions and denominations are about spirituality here on earth and life after in heaven."

With Uganda producing more than it consumes--surpluses in milk, bananas, beef, maize, sugar, cement, and steel--Museveni said the country now faces a critical question: who will buy what Ugandans produce?

"If all the adults become wealth creators instead of being idlers and beggars, whereby they all produce goods and services, who will buy these products and services?" he asked.

"Where is the market?"

Museveni said the answer does not lie in parochial identity politics.

"Some people spend a lot of time telling you about tribes and denominational differences," he said.

"Our question is, will all those groups be able to absorb the products we, the wealth creators, produce? History and common sense show us that tribal and sectarian markets are not big enough to guarantee our prosperity."

He warned that Uganda's internal market, though important, is not sufficient to absorb its growing output.

That, he argued, is why the National Resistance Movement (NRM) has always promoted regional and continental unity, especially through economic integration.

"The national market of Uganda can do it better--hence our ideological principle number one became patriotism: love Uganda, because you need it for prosperity as a market for your goods and services.

However, we soon discovered that even the market of Uganda is not big enough," he said.

He laid out three core missions of the NRM: creating prosperity by engaging all adults in productive work, securing strategic security for Africa, and building a market across the continent.

"NRM comes in with an answer. Those people in East Africa and Africa can buy your surplus. Hence, the second ideological principle of NRM is Pan-Africanism," he said.

"And we add socio-economic transformation and democracy."

Museveni also reiterated Uganda's commitment to religious freedom, but cautioned against religious groups interfering in state affairs.

"We, the ancient people of this land, believe in the freedom of worship and not coercing people to believe in this or that, as long as they don't break the law," he said.

"We also believe in separating denominational issues from government issues, which are for all citizens and non-citizens to find themselves in Uganda."

The president's address comes amid heightened political debates around East African integration, growing nationalism in several countries, and internal tensions within Uganda over identity, inclusion, and economic inequality.

Analysts say Museveni is trying to reframe the national conversation from one of local grievances to one of shared economic destiny, especially as Uganda looks to capitalise on regional infrastructure projects like the Standard Gauge Railway, the East African Crude Oil Pipeline, and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

By invoking the Pan-African vision at a religious commemoration, Museveni sought to link Uganda's historical sacrifices to a larger continental future--one in which identity is based not on ethnicity or faith, but on shared economic interests.

Whether his warning will resonate beyond the Namugongo stage remains to be seen, but the president left no doubt: for Uganda to thrive, its citizens must think beyond tribe, beyond religion--and even beyond borders.