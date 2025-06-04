Uganda: How Churches Became Uganda's Quiet Education Powerhouse

Religious institutions remain deeply embedded in Uganda's education system, with the Church now overseeing a wide network of schools, vocational training centres, universities, and health facilities.

During this year's Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations, the Church of Uganda reaffirmed its central role in shaping the country's future through faith-based education and community development.

A message posted by the Church of Uganda on X (formerly Twitter) highlighted the scale of its contribution: more than 5,200 primary schools, 630 secondary schools, 50 vocational institutes, five universities, and over 300 health facilities across Uganda are currently under its management.

"As the Church of Uganda, we remain committed to holistic transformation," the statement read.

"We are grateful to God for these institutions that continue to shape the lives of many people. We are also grateful to all who supported the completion of Janani Luwum Church House."

The Church's involvement in education dates back to the late 1800s, when Christian missionaries established Uganda's first formal schools.

Institutions like Namilyango College (founded in 1902) and St Mary's College Kisubi (1924) became cornerstones of a new education system grounded in Christian values and academic excellence.

The Catholic Church has also played a leading role, founding some of Uganda's most respected schools such as Mount Saint Mary's College Namagunga and Maryhill High School in Mbarara.

These institutions have long been praised for their disciplined environments and holistic student development.

Many Ugandan parents continue to favour Church-founded schools for precisely these qualities.

"She has learned to be disciplined, confident, and focused," said Alice Kabonesa, a mother from Ibanda who chose a Catholic school for her daughter.

"It's not just about books--it's about becoming a better person."

Edward Tumuhimbise, a father in Mbarara, added, "They pray, they guide, and they teach well. Even when resources are tight, Church schools are resilient and committed. That gives me peace as a parent."

In addition to formal schooling, churches have expanded access to education through vocational and technical institutes, especially in underserved communities and refugee settlements.

These efforts have opened up practical pathways to employment for youth across the country.

Despite recurring challenges, including funding gaps and strained infrastructure, religious institutions remain one of the most trusted providers of education and healthcare in Uganda.

Their continued investment in education -- from early childhood development to higher education -- underpins much of the country's social progress.

As Uganda reflects on the legacy of the Uganda Martyrs and the enduring mission of the Church, many see its educational work as one of the most lasting contributions to national development.

The Church's blend of spiritual, moral, and academic guidance continues to draw support from families across all regions and religious backgrounds.