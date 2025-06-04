Uganda: Orthodox Church Urges President Museveni to Forgive Political Prisoners

The leadership of the Orthodox Church have added their voice to other political leaders to call upon President Museveni to forgive and release Opposition politicians especially Rtd Col. Dr Kiiza Besigye and others as a gesture of national healing and unity.

The call was made during a solemn prayer service held at St. Nicholas Orthodox Cathedral in Namungoona, where Orthodox faithful gathered to honor both the Uganda Martyrs and the pioneers of the Orthodox faith in the country.

The service, which drew bishops and clergy from various Orthodox dioceses across the region, was led by Archbishop Anonymous Muzeeyi.

Othodox leaders praised President Museveni's recent apology to Ugandans in which he sought forgiveness for past wrongs.

They urged him to take the next step by extending forgiveness to his adversaries, thereby setting an example of true statesmanship and compassion.

"We ask President Museveni to forgive those who have wronged him, especially political prisoners like Dr. Kizza Besigye, just as he sought forgiveness from Ugandans.

This will build a spirit of humanity and national healing," Archbishop Muzeeyi told the congregation.

Retired Bishop Innocentios Byakatonda, who previously served Orthodox communities in Rwanda and Burundi, echoed the sentiments, stressing that such an act of mercy would send a powerful message of reconciliation.

"An act of forgiveness by the President would be a powerful symbol of peace. It would show that Uganda is ready to move forward -- united, reconciled, and stronger," he said.

The Orthodox Church in Uganda used the occasion not only to commemorate the Uganda Martyrs, who died for their Christian faith in the late 19th century, but also to pay tribute to its own "martyrs" -- the pioneers who introduced and nurtured Orthodox Christianity in Uganda, often under challenging conditions.

Although the church founders were not executed for their beliefs, leaders emphasized that they made significant sacrifices to establish and grow the Orthodox faith across Uganda and neighboring countries.

Among those remembered were Bishop Sparta Mukasa Ssebbanja and Bishop Obadiah Basajjakitalo, revered for their dedication and service.

"Even though our founders were not killed for their faith, they dedicated their lives to the growth and strength of the Orthodox faith in this country," said Archbishop Muzeeyi. "Their work lit a flame that still burns."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Religion Governance Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Orthodox Church's message comes at a time when Uganda continues to grapple with political tensions and calls for inclusive governance.

By urging forgiveness and reconciliation, church leaders hope to encourage a more compassionate and united national spirit, anchored in faith and mutual respect.

Uganda Martyrs Day is celebrated annually on June 3rd to honor the 45 Catholic and Anglican converts who were executed between 1885 and 1887 on the orders of Kabaka Mwanga II.

While the Orthodox Church was not part of that early history, it joins the broader Christian community in reflecting on the courage of those who stood firm in their beliefs.

The message of unity, forgiveness, and spiritual resilience resonates beyond religious lines, striking a chord with many Ugandans who yearn for peace, justice, and reconciliation in the country's political landscape.