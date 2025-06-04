Uganda: Museveni Orders Martyrs Day Funding to Be Included in National Budget

President Museveni has instructed that Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations be formally included in the government's annual budget, ensuring consistent financial backing for one of the country's most significant religious and cultural events.

Speaking to thousands of pilgrims gathered at Namugongo on June 3rd, Museveni revealed that this year the government allocated Shs2 billion each to the Catholic and Protestant churches, and Shs200 million to the Muslim community to support Martyrs Day activities.

He emphasised the importance of making such contributions a permanent part of the national budget.

"This year the government gave Catholics Shs2 billion, Protestants Shs2 billion shillings, and Moslems 200 million for this occasion," the President said.

"I directed the government to make this contribution part of the government budget annually since many Ugandans participate. I am very happy to see many of you coming walking, sleeping here, very happy."

Martyrs Day draws millions of Ugandans and pilgrims from across East Africa to Namugongo to honour the 45 Christian converts executed between 1885 and 1887 under Kabaka Mwanga II.

The event's growth in scale and logistical complexity has placed increased demand on church resources and infrastructure.

Acknowledging this, Museveni highlighted recent government investments in modernising religious sites at Namugongo.

"The government spent billions modernizing this infrastructure you see here today at both the Catholic and Protestant site. When the Moslems are ready we shall also support them because am told that some Moslem followers were also killed by Mwanga," he added.

The Church of Uganda welcomed the president's decision, describing it as a profound recognition of the nation's spiritual heritage.

"Your directive to include these commemorations in the national budget is not only an act of leadership, it is a recognition of the spiritual foundation upon which our nation stands. May the Lord richly bless you for honouring the Church," the Church said on X.

Previously, Martyrs Day celebrations depended largely on church fundraising, sponsors, and volunteers.

With this directive, religious leaders anticipate greater coordination, inclusivity, and financial stability, which may help address denominational imbalances in support.

Beyond its spiritual significance, Martyrs Day has become an economic catalyst, boosting tourism, hospitality, and local trade in Namugongo each June.

By formalising government support, Uganda now elevates Martyrs Day to a fully state-backed national event, reinforcing its role at the heart of the country's religious and cultural identity.