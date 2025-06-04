Nigeria: Kano 22 - Senator Barau Visits, Donates N22m to Families of Late Athletes

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I Jibrin, on Tuesday, June 3, paid a condolence visit to the families of the 22 Kano athletes who died in a ghastly motor accident on Saturday.

The families of the late athletes received the Deputy President of the Senate and his entourage at the Gwagwarwa Juma'a Mosque in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, the Deputy President of the Senate, described the incident as tragic and announced the donation of N1m to each of the families of the 22 late athletes.

He said the loss is felt not only by the immediate families of the deceased and the sports community but also by the entire Kano State and the country at large.

"We are here to register our condolences to you over this tragic and devastating incident that led to the loss of our brothers. We, therefore, renew our faith and accept it as the will of Allah. May Allah SWT grant them Aljannatul Firdausi and give you all the strength to bear these irreparable losses," he said.

Speaking on behalf of the community, the Chief Imam of the Gwagwarwa Juma'at Mosque, Sheikh Adda'u Aliyu appreciated Senator Barau's condolence visit and donation, adding that the donation will go a long way in supporting the families of the deceased.

"We are happy and excited that you find time to come here and sympathise with us. This means a lot to us. We can always see your tremendous interventions and projects going beyond your Senatorial District. May Almighty Allah reward you abundantly," he said.

During the visit, special prayers were offered for the repose of the souls of the late athletes.