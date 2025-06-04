Nigeria: Kano 22 - Senator Barau Visits, Donates N22m to Families of Late Athletes

4 June 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I Jibrin, on Tuesday, June 3, paid a condolence visit to the families of the 22 Kano athletes who died in a ghastly motor accident on Saturday.

The families of the late athletes received the Deputy President of the Senate and his entourage at the Gwagwarwa Juma'a Mosque in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, the Deputy President of the Senate, described the incident as tragic and announced the donation of N1m to each of the families of the 22 late athletes.

He said the loss is felt not only by the immediate families of the deceased and the sports community but also by the entire Kano State and the country at large.

"We are here to register our condolences to you over this tragic and devastating incident that led to the loss of our brothers. We, therefore, renew our faith and accept it as the will of Allah. May Allah SWT grant them Aljannatul Firdausi and give you all the strength to bear these irreparable losses," he said.

Speaking on behalf of the community, the Chief Imam of the Gwagwarwa Juma'at Mosque, Sheikh Adda'u Aliyu appreciated Senator Barau's condolence visit and donation, adding that the donation will go a long way in supporting the families of the deceased.

"We are happy and excited that you find time to come here and sympathise with us. This means a lot to us. We can always see your tremendous interventions and projects going beyond your Senatorial District. May Almighty Allah reward you abundantly," he said.

During the visit, special prayers were offered for the repose of the souls of the late athletes.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.