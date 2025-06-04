Nigeria: 11 Almajirai Killed As Sand Heap Collapses in Kaduna

Eleven almajiri pupils on Monday lost their lives after a sand heap collapsed in Yardoka village, Kubau Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The pupils victims were reportedly excavating sand to assist their Quranic teacher in moulding blocks for a mud house when the incident occurred around 1:45pm.

The deceased, aged between 10 and 15, were identified as Muntari Abdulkadir, Aliyu Abba, Ali Umar, Mubarak Haruna, Usain Isa, Yusuf Shafiu, Mujitafa Jibril, Yusha'u Saidu, Aliyu Abdu, Hamisu Mohammed, and Ali Abdulmomini. They hailed from Yardoka and neighbouring villages in the Damau District.

Seven others-Umar Dini, Jibir Surajo, Usman Abdulmomini, Sagir Hussaini, Naziru Abdullahi, Aminu Alkasim, and Kabiru Lawal-were rescued with varying degrees of injuries and taken to the Primary Healthcare Centre in Yardoka, where they are currently receiving treatment.

A village head, who spoke anonymously, confirmed the details of the incident, saying "Yes, it happened on Monday afternoon. Eleven children died, and six others were rushed to the hospital with injuries.

"Nine of the deceased were not from Yardoka but were almajirai who had come with their teacher to study. They were not making blocks for sale; the area is commonly used by villagers for sand digging when constructing or renovating homes," he said.

Another resident, identified simply as Usman, described the incident as devastating.

The Kaduna State Police Command also confirmed the incident.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, said officers were deployed to the scene immediately after receiving a distress call.

He added that a full investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.