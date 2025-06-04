Nigeria: Customs Intercepts Bullet Proof Vests, Tokunbo Vehicles, Others Worth N1.2bn

The Federal Operations Unit, Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Tuesday, announced the seizures of bulletproof vests Smuggled into the country from a neighbouring country.

Also intercepted are 11 used vehicles, popularly known as Tokunbo, 1,665kg of Cannabis Sativa, and 4000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit, also known as Petrol, amongst others in Ogun, Lagos and other states within the South Western region of the country, worth N1.2bn.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, the Customs Area Controller of the Unit, Compt. Mohammed Shuaibu explained that the entire seizure was worth N1.2bn.

According to Compt. Shuaibu, "On the 23rd and 24th of May 2025, at about 0300hrs and 0230hrs, our patrol teams within Lagos metropolis acted on intelligence intercepted and seized 2X40FT containers with containers numbers (MSCU 5295718 and MRSU 5856090) respectively along Ijora-Olopa and mile 2 axis.

"The examination reports of these containers revealed the following contents: Seven Mitsubishi Canters, Five Toyota Hiace Buses, and Three Mini Shuttle Buses all cut up with their parts complete with a clear intention of evading Customs duties.

"Other items include used bicycles, 312 Bales of printed wax, 23 Bales of used clothing, 42 used gas cylinders, 30 used flat-screen televisions, 65 table-top cookers, and 31 units of used split air conditioning, among others. The importation of these items contravenes schedule 4 of the common external tariff."

"Similarly, on the 19th of May 2025 at about 0300hrs hours, another patrol team intercepted a Volvo truck, and investigation revealed 1263 pieces of used tyres and other goods. One suspect was also arrested.

"In the same vein, on the 19th of May 2025 at about 2300hrs, our officers on a routine patrol along Shagamu/Ijebu-Ode expressway in Ogun State, intercepted one truck with registration number T24623LA suspected to be conveying uncustomed goods including Bullet Proof vests. Again, an investigation report revealed the content to include some packages of Tramadol."

Furthermore, on the 26th of May 2025, at about 0600hrs, through intelligence-driven operations, our men on the Ijebu-Ode patrol team arrested one empty Mercedes Benz truck. Thorough rummaging of the truck and careful observation by our officers led to the uncovering of the concealment of Cannabis Sativa (India Hemp) in the compartments of the truck. One suspect was arrested in connection with the seizure.

"Additionally, our patrol teams around the borders areas across the six states of the Southwest have intensified surveillance of our borders against unscrupulous elements among Nigerians, resulting in several seizures of rice, Cannabis Sativa, used cars and other goods in a flash point of Imeko, Ilaro, Owode, Idiroko, Ilara, Ihumbo, Abeokuta, Badagry, Agbara, Gbaji, Shaki and Iseyin in Oyo state."

The Customs boss also disclosed that the unit intercepted 2,051 pieces of 50kg of foreign parboiled rice smuggled into the country.

"In all, 46 interceptions were recorded during this two weeks of operations comprising 2051 pieces of smuggled foreign parboiled rice equivalent to four trucks loads; 11 used vehicles, popularly known as tokunbo vehicles; 1665kg of Cannabis Sativa; 4000 litres of premium motor spirit (PMS); One white and Black J5 commercial Bus loaded with expired goods; and one Volvo Truck containing 180 sacks of new towel.

"Seven suspects were arrested in connection with the various seizures, which have a duty paid value (DPV) of N1.28 billion. These seizures come on the heels of successes recorded in our anti-smuggling activities just three weeks after I resumed the leadership of the unit on the 23rd of April 2025, which saw seizures of over seven trucks loads of foreign parboiled rice, PMS, vehicles, drugs and narcotics among others.

"The service as a lead agency in border security and facilitators of trade is not unaware of the need to balance both responsibilities through risk management tools at our disposal. We are also aware that those whose illicit businesses have been significantly hindered by our operations will spare no efforts in devising different methods to counter us.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We would like to assure the public that we will continue to remain alive to our responsibilities and will not be deterred by naysayers or anyone intent on casting aspersions on our officers who have always paid the ultimate price for their service to their country.

"As criminals get more desperate and daring, we at the Federal Operations Unit Zone 'A' will ensure the sustainability of a more formidable defence against any antics devised by these non-state actors. The Service will continue to design and implement sustainable programs that will grow our economy, increase revenue for the government, and encourage legitimate trade.

"The seized 1665kg of Indian hemp will be handed over to the relevant agencies for further investigation and prosecution.

"The unit continued to harness all revenue components under the unit to recover loss revenue from the evaders. Within these two weeks of operations, the unit recovered a total of N48.34 million through the issuance of demand notices (DN) from the improper declaration of consignments."