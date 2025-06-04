Nigeria: UNDOC, EU, Other Partners Holds 5th World Congress On Justice With Children Satellite Event in Borno

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNDOC) with support from Strive Juvenile, Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) states and funded by European Union have organised a crucial engagement with stakeholders with the theme: Advancing Child-Centred Justice: Preventing and Responding to Violence Affecting Children in Justice.

The event took place at the Auditorium Hall, ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Musa Usman Secretariat in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

The congress emphasized the urgent need for justice systems to adopt a child-centered approach that protects children's rights and ensures their safety throughout judicial processes.

Participants shared experiences, exchanged best practices, and discussed challenges in promoting child-friendly justice.

Cheikh Ousmane Toure, Country Director of UNODC, highlighted the importance of sustained collaboration and partnership to guarantee fair treatment and support for children in contact with the law. He officially launched the Youth Call to Action, calling on all stakeholders to protect children and build justice systems that uphold their rights.

The commissioners of Justice from Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states jointly identified key areas for improvement, including increasing awareness and understanding of child rights, improving children's access to justice, and enhancing the capacity of justice systems to respond effectively to children's needs.

They underscored the vital role of community engagement and sensitization in promoting child-centered justice.

Representing Borno State Governor Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, the Attorney General, who is also the Commissioner of Justice for Borno State reaffirmed the state government's commitment to ensuring justice for children.

The Commissioners of Youths and Sports from Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states also contributed, highlighting the importance of youth involvement and the role of sports and recreation in the rehabilitation and reintegration of children.

The event featured contributions from Directors of Public Prosecution and civil society organizations.

Notably, members of the Children's Parliament made powerful speeches, including the Member representing Bama Constituency in the Borno State Children's Parliament, Hon. Maryam Babagana Tijjani Banki and the Deputy Speaker of the National Children's Parliament, Hon. Ibrahim Zannah Sunoma. They emphasized the necessity of including children's voices in justice systems and the importance of comprehensive reintegration programs for children formerly associated with armed groups.

Other distinguished guests from the BAY states and civil society organizations also spoke extensively about effective strategies for reintegrating children formerly linked to armed groups.

The satellite event underscored strong commitment from State Governments, international partners, and other stakeholders in advancing child justice, with significant progress achieved through the partnership between the European Union, UNODC, and the State Governments.

At the conclusion of the event, all stakeholders signed a Joint Commitment to advance child-centered justice and strengthen preventive and responsive measures against violence affecting children