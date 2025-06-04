Nigeria: Govt Working to Restore Normalcy in Crisis-Prone Areas - Defence Minister

The Minister of Defence, Muhammad Badaru, says the Federal Government is working hard to restore normalcy in areas affected by communal clashes and insurgency.

Badaru stated this during a two-day working visit to the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Command Engineering Depot, Rigachikun Kaduna, and Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT). which began on Tuesday.

The minister stated that in Birnin Gwari, kinetic and non-kinetic measures had been taken, stating that the situation had returned to normalcy.

"Markets are opening, and traffic is flowing freely," Badaru said.

He acknowledged that some states were still experiencing small attacks and assured that the government was doing its best to address the issues.

In Benue, where communal clashes between farmers and herders were a major concern, the minister emphasised the need for a non-kinetic approach to appease the parties involved and prevent further attacks.

He added that in the North-East, particularly in Borno, the resurgence of Boko Haram required a robust response, stating that the military was working to counter the threat.

Badaru expressed confidence in the military's ability to tackle the new threat and restore normalcy.

He said, "The troops are doing wonderfully well and would continue to do so with the special grace of God and the public's prayers."

The minister also commended the research and development work being carried out at the military institutions in Kaduna State.

Badaru expressed satisfaction with the progress being made in producing essential equipment for the Armed Forces, including MRAPs, UAVs, and other innovative technologies at the Command Engineering Depot.

According to the minister, the institutions were doing a very good job" in carrying out the president's instructions to conduct deep research and achieve self-sufficiency in military requirements.

He highlighted the importance of research and development in enhancing the country's defence capabilities.

The minister specifically praised the production of MRAPs at the Engineering Depot, saying that the equipment was being produced locally.

He also commended the workshop's maintenance and repair capabilities, stating that most damaged MRAPs and tanks wree being repaired there.

Additionally, Badaru appreciated the new Buffalo MRAP and other equipment built by the institutions.

Regarding the training of military officers, Badaru emphasised the crucial role of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in producing highly committed officers.

He reaffirmed the Federal Government's commitment to supporting the NDA and ensuring that it had the necessary resources to train effective officers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on the first day of the visit, the minister had inspected the ongoing construction projects and facilities, as well as interacted with senior officers at the NDA.

The minister also visited several key locations within the academy, including the Hall of Fame, the Centre of Excellence and the Senate Building, all under construction, as well as the Post-Graduate School and the Centre for Innovation and Creativity.

At the NDA, the Commandant, Maj.-Gen. Abdulkhalifa Ibrahim, briefed the minister on the institution's operations and academic activities.

He commended the Federal Government for providing the necessary resources and upgrading the academy's infrastructure. (NAN)(