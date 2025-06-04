Nigeria/Cameroon: 'We Must Make Nigerians Happy' - Super Falcons Coach, Captain React After 2-0 Victory Over Cameroon

The coach emphasised that despite the win, the team remains a work in progress,

The Super Falcons of Nigeria secured a morale-boosting 2-0 win over Cameroon in a friendly on Tuesday at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena in Abeokuta.

During the post match press conference, Coach Justin Madugu and captain Rasheedat Ajibade both hailed the performance, calling the result a positive step as the team gears up for the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Ajibade, who netted both goals in the first half, spoke with humility and gratitude following the match.

"It is an honour to have scored two goals. The supporters too were fantastic," the skipper said, also thanking God for an injury-free outing.

Ajibade converted from the penalty spot in the 28th minute after being brought down in the box, then added a second in the 43rd minute, finishing off a well-worked move from the left wing with an assist by Rinsola Babajide.

The Super Falcons maintained control throughout the match, with a disciplined defensive effort anchored by Antoinette Payne and Sikiratu Isah keeping the Cameroonians at bay in the second half.

But for Coach Madugu, the focus quickly turned from the result to the broader goal of making Nigerians proud.

"I appreciate the players for the performance. It is still work in progress to our preparation," he said.

"We would have appreciated the opportunity of playing more friendly matches. We have to make do with what we have and get the girls prepared.

"We must not make excuses. We must make Nigerians happy."

The coach emphasised that despite the win, the team remains a work in progress, with room for tactical sharpening and more competitive match exposure ahead of the July tournament.

This win marks Nigeria's 15th over Cameroon in 21 encounters and offers a psychological lift ahead of the Falcons' WAFCON campaign.

Nigeria, nine-time champions of the competition, will be aiming for a record-extending 10th title in Morocco.

With confidence growing, and the weight of a football-loving nation behind them, the Super Falcons are setting their sights firmly on continental glory -- one step, and one reaction, at a time.

Nigeria's WAFCON 2025 Group

Fixtures (Casablanca - Larbi Zaouli Stadium):

July 6: Nigeria vs Tunisia

July 10: Botswana vs Nigeria

July 13: Nigeria vs Algeria