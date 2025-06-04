Tanzanians Applaud Government Performance On Health, but It Remains Their Top Concern

Majority of citizens say they worry about being unable to obtain or afford medical care.

Key findings

Health tops the list of important problems that Tanzanians say their government must address.

Only 16% of citizens have medical aid coverage. Among those who do, most (82%) say they are "fairly" or "very" satisfied with their coverage. o Among those who don't have health insurance, the most common reason is that they can't afford it (cited by 57%).

More than three-fourths (77%) of respondents say they worry at least "a little bit" about being unable to obtain or afford medical care if they or their family members become sick. Three in 10 (30%) say they worry "a lot."

More than two-thirds (69%) of respondents say the government should ensure that all citizens have access to adequate health care, even if it means raising taxes.

Among the 70% of respondents who had contact with a public clinic or hospital during the year preceding the survey, six in 10 (60%) say it was easy to obtain the services they needed. o But 16% say they had to pay a bribe, give a gift, or do a favour to obtain the needed services. o And many say they encountered problems such as long wait times (72%), a lack of medicines or supplies (66%), care or medicines they could not afford (60%), absent medical personnel (48%), and poor facility conditions (37%).

Nearly half (47%) of citizens say they or a family member went without medicines or medical treatment at least once during the previous year.

Overall, more than two-thirds (68%) of Tanzanians approve of their government's performance on improving basic health services. o And 84% say they trust the Ministry of Health "somewhat" or "a lot."

Tanzanians overwhelmingly (94%) say that vaccination against childhood illnesses should be mandatory.

Health is a top item on policy agendas across the globe. In Tanzania, where the government runs 60% of health facilities, the health-sector budget increased by 6.2% this year. But government health expenditures make up only about 2% of gross domestic product (GDP), far short of the 5% target in the government's strategic plan and the 15% goal that countries set themselves in the Abuja Declaration (United Republic of Tanzania, 2021, 2024; World Health Organization, 2010).

In addition to financial constraints, the public health sector faces a variety of other challenges, including corruption and a lack of professionalism among some health-care staff (United Republic of Tanzania, 2020, 2024; Leonard & Masatu, 2010). While medical care and medicines are free for the elderly, children under age 5, and pregnant women, others must pay, and widespread poverty is an important barrier to access to services ((National Bureau of Statistics, 2020; United Republic of Tanzania, 2024). One case made headlines last December when a woman died of a snakebite because she didn't have the TZS 150,000 (about USD 56) to pay for treatment (Jasson, 2024).

In 2023, the government passed a universal health insurance law, and public and private health insurers are working with health facilities and the government to implement it (United Republic of Tanzania, 2023, 2024; Citizen, 2023, 2024, 2025).

This dispatch presents findings from a special Afrobarometer Round 10 survey module focusing on health care.

Responses indicate that health is Tanzanians' top priority for government action. Most citizens don't have medical aid coverage, mostly because of its cost, and a majority say they worry that they won't be able to obtain or afford medical care if they need it. Almost half report that a family member went without health care at least once during the previous year. Most Tanzanians support the idea that the government should ensure universal access to health care, even if requires tax increases.

Citizens' experiences with the health care system are mixed: A majority say it was easy to obtain services, but many encountered problems such as long wait times and a shortage of medicines or supplies.

Despite these challenges, trust in the Ministry of Health is high, and a majority of citizens commend the government's performance on improving basic health care.

Hubert Shija Hubert Shija is a senior researcher with REPOA, the Afrobarometer national partner in Tanzania.