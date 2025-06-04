Southern Africa: SADC Participates in the 8th Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction in Geneva, Switzerland

document

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) region remains highly vulnerable to a range of natural and human-induced disasters. The increasing impacts of climate change and variability have intensified the frequency and severity of extreme weather events, including floods, droughts, and storms, posing significant threats to lives, livelihoods, ecosystems, and infrastructure.

With disaster threats growing in scale and frequency, the SADC region is reinforcing its commitment to resilience by participating in the 8th Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (GP2025). The SADC region, through the SADC Secretariat, is actively participating in the GPDRR 2025 taking place in Geneva, Switzerland, from 2 - 6 June 2025. This global forum offers a vital opportunity for the region to review progress, share knowledge, and engage with the latest trends and strategies in disaster risk reduction (DRR).

The Global Platform serves as a key mechanism for assessing global and regional implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015 - 2030. It facilitates experience sharing, identification of best practices, and the evaluation of ongoing challenges and implementation gaps. The forum features technical sessions, side events, and high-level dialogues contributing to the development of more effective DRR strategies that support evidence-based decision-making and strengthen resilience in the SADC region and beyond.

The 2025 forum underscores a call to action for DRR, with a strong emphasis on:

Increased investment in early warning systems,

Integration of DRR into national and sectoral development plans, and

Empowerment of communities to manage disaster risks effectively.

The event convenes a broad spectrum of stakeholders, including government representatives, non-governmental organisations, development partners, the private sector, academia, and civil society. This inclusive, multi-stakeholder approach is vital for advancing a holistic DRR agenda and directly contributes to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by minimising economic losses, safeguarding human lives, and enhancing societal resilience.

Some of the key thematic areas under discussion at GP2025 include:

Strengthening governance for improved DRR outcomes;

Scaling up investment in DRR for resilient development;

Enhancing multi-hazard early warning systems;

Reviewing the Global Assessment Report on Disaster Risk Reduction;

Promoting resilience through inclusive, intergenerational dialogue;

Tailoring humanitarian action to specific regional and local needs;

Leveraging science, technology, and innovation for local implementation;

Advancing data collection and financing for loss and damage mechanisms;

Accelerating resilience through risk-informed development planning;

Implementing effective governance models for early warning systems;

Operationalizing climate and DRR gender action plans;

Promoting community-led resilience and inclusive partnerships;

Integrating DRR considerations into the global financial architecture.

In a collaborative continental effort, SADC- alongside other African regional blocs is contributing to the presentation of the Draft Africa Common Position for Disaster Risk Reduction at the forum. Supported by the African Union (AU), this common position represents a unified voice in global DRR discussions and outlines Africa's shared commitment to building resilience and mitigating disaster risks.

The Africa Common Position is grounded in the Africa Programme of Action and aligned with the Sendai Framework, providing a strategic framework for coordinated DRR efforts across the continent. It underscores the collective resolve of African nations to protect lives, secure livelihoods, and promote sustainable development through effective and inclusive disaster risk management.

SADC's active participation at the 8th Global Platform reaffirms the region's enduring commitment to advancing disaster risk reduction, building resilient communities, and fostering international cooperation. Through sustained engagement and strategic partnerships, SADC continues to work towards a safer, more sustainable, and disaster-resilient future for all its Member States.

The Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction, convened biennially by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) and mandated by the United Nations General Assembly, remains a cornerstone event for the global DRR community-advancing progress, accountability, and innovation in the implementation of the Sendai Framework.