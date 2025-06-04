Uganda: Martyrs Day - EOC's Bishop Kibuuka Castigates Security Agencies Over Violence Against Civilians

The Chairperson of the Christian Ecumenical Council of Uganda (CECU), Bishop Jacinto Kibuuka has warned security agencies over meting out violence against civilians.

Speaking during Martyrs Day celebrations at Mamre International Prayer Centre in Namugongo Janda, Bishop Kibuuka cited the just concluded Kawempe North by-election where civilians, including journalists were brutalised by security agencies, noting it doesnt show civility.

"As CECU, we urge all Ugandans to remain calm because where there is no truth, there is no peace. We call for truthful, just, free, and fair elections so that our country may thrive in peace," Bishop Kibuuka said.

"The government must stop threatening citizens with guns and other weapons during elections, as well as the torture and suppression of civilians that deters them from making free choices. If we operate in truth, Uganda will flourish with freedom, peace, and development."

He also appealed to opposition leaders and their supporters referred to as "foot soldiers" to remain calm and avoid provoking the authorities.

"To the civilians, we say, be peaceful and refrain from inciting conflict. War only brings tears, injury, sorrow, and death," he warned.

Bishop Kibuuka however, hailed government and security agencies for ensuring peace and safety during the Martyrs Day celebrations.

"I wish you could offer the same level of peaceful protection during elections, just as you have done today," he added.

Bishop Hannington Bahemuka, the Vice Chairperson of CECU and the day's main celebrant, emphasized the spiritual and moral lessons of Martyrs Day in his homily. He noted that the day honors those who stood firm in their faith and serves as a reminder to advocate for justice, freedom, and peace.

"Martyrs Day is an opportunity to gently remind the government that if freedom is denied, people may be forced to shed blood. And that blood is unnecessary. We thank God for the current government that has upheld the freedom of worship, for without it, many would have lost their lives fighting for this right," said Bishop Bahemuka.

He echoed the day's theme, "The truth will make you free" (John 8:32), emphasizing that truth should triumph over all circumstances whether joyful or painful.

Thousands attended the peaceful celebration at Mamre International Prayer Centre, which concluded with a shared lunch something that doesn't happened at other locations.