Uganda: Lumu Dismisses DP Delegates Conference As 'Fraudulent'

Democratic Party (DP) Member of Parliament Richard Lumu has condemned the party's recent delegates conference, describing the internal elections as a "fraud" worse than national polls.

"The elections in DP were even worse than what we have seen in Uganda. This was a fraud I had never seen before," Lumu stated.

Lumu, who was part of Bukoto Central MP Richard Ssebamala's campaign team, claimed that there was no legitimate election held.

"Yes, I was on the campaign team of Richard Ssebamala. There was no election and no defeat to concede," he said.

While acknowledging the presence of some bona fide party members at the event, Lumu alleged that the process was manipulated by the inclusion of non-delegates.

"To be honest, there were some genuine DP members at the delegates conference. However, there were some goons ferried in to take part and there is nothing we could do," he added.

Lumu's remarks cast a shadow over the credibility of the DP's internal electoral processes and point to deepening divisions within the party.