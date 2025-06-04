Uganda: Mad Rush for NRM Nomination Enters Day Two

Excitement continues to build across Uganda as the National Resistance Movement (NRM) enters the second day of its nomination exercise for the 2026 General Elections.

Aspirants from across the country are turning up in large numbers to pick Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms, signalling their readiness to contest for various elective positions under the ruling party's flag.

At both the NRM Electoral Commission headquarters along Kyadondo Road, Nakasero, and district offices nationwide, long queues formed as early as 7am, with aspirants eager to beat the deadline.

The nomination window, which opened on June 2, will run until June 15. On Tuesday, it was interrupted by the Martyrs Day celebrations, which was a public holiday.

The exercise has attracted not only seasoned politicians but also a new generation of contenders, particularly youth and women hoping to make their political debut within the NRM structure.

The party, which has held power since 1986, appears keen to project a spirit of inclusiveness and internal democracy in the buildup to the 2026 polls.

Prominent figures who picked up nomination forms on day one included Speaker of Parliament and Bukedea District Woman MP Anita Among, who is seeking to retain her seat.

Also seen at the NRM headquarters on Tuesday were Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa and Vice President Jessica Alupo, underlining the high-profile nature of the ongoing process.

Reflecting on Day One of the nomination period, several districts such as Kampala, Gulu, Mbarara, Lira, Jinja, and Arua recorded a high turnout.

The Ankole sub-region registered the largest number of aspirants (86), followed by Busoga (66), Rwenzori (61), West Nile (56), Teso (55), and Greater Masaka (49).

Other regions also showed strong participation, indicating widespread interest in the ruling party's primaries.

Many aspirants addressed their supporters after collecting their forms, vowing to uphold the NRM's core values and promising to serve their communities with commitment, transparency, and accountability if given the mandate.

"I am not here just to run, but to represent the aspirations of my people and the party's ideology of patriotism, pan-Africanism, and socio-economic transformation," said one youthful aspirant in Lira who is seeking to unseat an incumbent MP.

In Kampala, the energy among supporters was palpable, with motorcades, party colours, and campaign music creating a carnival atmosphere in some areas as aspirants showcased their ambitions and sought early momentum.

According to the NRM Electoral Commission, all individuals intending to contest for flag bearer positions at the presidential, parliamentary, district chairperson, and other local government levels are expected to go through the formal nomination process.

Once nominations close on June 15, the party will organise internal vetting and primaries to select its official candidates.

The commission has warned against early campaigning and reminded aspirants to adhere strictly to the party's electoral roadmap and code of conduct.

As the nomination exercise continues into its third day, the numbers are expected to rise even further, setting the stage for a spirited and, in some areas, tightly contested internal election season.

With just over seven months to the general election, the NRM appears to be mobilising early, confident that a robust and inclusive nomination process will translate into electoral success in 2026.