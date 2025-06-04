Uganda: Lira District Allocates Shs 220m to Boost Infrastructure At Amac Health Centre Iv

In a bid to enhance healthcare service delivery, the Lira District Local Government has approved shs 220 million for infrastructural development at Amac Health Centre IV, situated in Erute South County.

The funds will specifically go toward the construction of twin staff houses and the renovation of aging structures at the facility, which has long struggled with poor infrastructure and inadequate staff accommodation.

According to Bony Omara, the Vice Chairperson LCV of Lira District, the allocation followed several rounds of consultation and review by the District Executive Committee and the health committee.

"Initially, we had proposed to use the funds to upgrade the theatre and equip it with surgical instruments," Omara said.

"There was also a proposal to use part of the funds to construct a fence around Aromo Health Centre III in Erute North to improve security. However, the council later resolved that improving infrastructure at Amac should take precedence."

He explained that prioritising staff accommodation and renovating existing wards was deemed essential to attracting and retaining qualified medical personnel and boosting staff morale.

"Improving the living conditions of health workers is a direct investment in better healthcare outcomes," Omara noted.

The poor condition of Amac Health Centre IV had become a growing concern for district leaders. A recent surgical health camp conducted at the facility revealed critical infrastructural gaps, especially when compared to other Health Centre IVs in the Lango sub-region.

Moris Adem, the Speaker of Lira District Council, noted that many buildings, including staff houses, wards, and administrative units, are in a state of disrepair.

"This decision was long overdue," Adem said. "What we saw during the surgical camp was a clear indicator that Amac was lagging behind. Renovating the facility and building decent staff quarters will greatly enhance service delivery provided the money is used as planned."

Adem further urged the district engineering and procurement teams to ensure quality work and transparency in project implementation.

With this investment, local leaders hope that Amac Health Centre IV will begin to meet the healthcare demands of the growing population in Erute South and surrounding areas.

The district has pledged to continue lobbying for additional funding to improve other health centres, including the fencing of Aromo Health Centre III, in subsequent financial years.