Uganda: Cedric Babu Burial for Saturday

Former national tennis champion and dynamic personality Cedric Babu will be laid to rest in Kamengo, Mawokota in Mpigi District on Saturday, according to the funeral programme released by the family.

Cedric, who died on May 31 aged 50, will be buried after a week-long series of events celebrating his life as a sportsman, media figure, entrepreneur and father.

The programme, now in progress, began on Tuesday with a family and friends' gathering at his home in Kololo, Kampala.

A main vigil and mass are scheduled for Thursday evening, while a final church service will be held on Friday at Rubaga Cathedral before the cortege proceeds to Kamengo for burial the next day.

The family has called the Saturday service Cedric's "Final Set" -- a tribute to his deep roots in tennis and his competitive spirit.

A midday memorial on Thursday themed "The Heart Behind The Racquet" will precede the evening vigil at his residence. Mourners will then reconvene at Rubaga Cathedral at 10am on Friday, June 6.

The final vigil in Kamengo is planned for that evening, ahead of the Saturday burial at 11 a.m.

Described as a man who lived "like a spark," Cedric leaves behind a legacy that bridges sport, media, business, and youthful leadership.

He rose to prominence as a tennis champion and went on to lead the Uganda Tennis Association before taking on various roles in broadcasting and public service.

He also served as a board member of the Uganda Broadcasting Corporation and contested for political office in Kampala Central during the 2021 general elections.

In a tribute included in the official programme, his family wrote: "Thank you for walking with us, for helping us honour a man who lived like a spark, swift on the court, bold in his dreams, with a heart that beat loudest for his children and those he loved."

His death has prompted widespread mourning from Uganda's sporting fraternity, business community and media sector.

The Nile Post earlier reported an outpouring of grief from fellow sports administrators, who hailed Cedric for investing his time and influence in promoting local talent.

"Cedric didn't just love tennis; he gave it structure and ambition," said a former colleague from Lugogo, where he was a regular presence in tournaments and training camps.

Others remembered his vision for building sports as a career path for Ugandan youth, particularly through the Sports Empowerment Foundation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Born on August 31, 1974, Cedric Babu Ndilima was the son of former mayor and politician John Ssebaana Kizito's close associate and carried that legacy with an independent drive.

He was known for his stylish public presence, candid commentary on Uganda's creative industries, and mentoring roles behind the scenes.

Though his parliamentary bid in 2021 was unsuccessful, many saw him as a bridge between generations -- committed to shaping policy, yet grounded in community engagement.

Simon Kaheru, one of the family spokespersons, described Cedric as someone who gave "the world his whole self."

Another organiser, Humphrey Nzeyi, thanked mourners for their support and encouraged those who wish to attend the Kamengo service to join the Friday departure from Rubaga.

In a final note, the family said: "This farewell is a return of the love he so freely gave. And for that, we thank you deeply."

Further funeral details are being coordinated by Andreas Nicolaides (0784 948 919), who is listed as the treasurer.