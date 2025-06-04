Uganda: Tororo Politicians At Sea As There Is No Sign of Constituency Setup in 'New Districts'

What began as a wave of jubilation across Tororo District following President Museveni's approval of new administrative units has gradually turned into confusion, anxiety and political uncertainty.

Just weeks ago, political leaders and residents alike celebrated the announcement of four new administrative units -- three districts and a city -- carved out of the vast Tororo District.

The move was hailed as long overdue, meant to address the logistical burden of managing a large and tribally diverse area.

But with Cabinet and Parliament yet to finalise the operationalisation of the new units, local politicians now find themselves in limbo.

The euphoria that greeted the President's endorsement has quickly turned to doubt, as the delay threatens to derail the ongoing National Resistance Movement (NRM) primaries and complicate preparations for the 2026 general elections.

Several leaders say they are unsure which offices to vie for -- those under the current administrative setup or new positions that would come with the proposed districts and city.

"Each district is given 1 billion shillings for roads. Now look at us -- we have over 45 sub-counties and still receive the same amount," said Tororo Municipality MP Apollo Yeri Ofwono.

"Yet a city with just two divisions gets the same 1 billion. Just look at that."

Fredrick Angura, the MP for Tororo County South, said he remained hopeful that the new units would help mend longstanding tribal rifts that have marred the district for decades.

"This will help us bury our tribal differences and refocus our energies on serving our people," he said.

Yet for many, that optimism is being clouded by the political uncertainty surrounding implementation. Even without legal approval, politicians have begun informally positioning themselves for anticipated new roles.

Among them is Deogracous Emojong, who has already declared his bid for Member of Parliament for the proposed Tororo City East constituency.

"It's at this point that I declare my candidature for MP, Tororo City East. Beyond the traditional roles of MPs, I aim to champion policies that improve household incomes," he said at a recent event.

But with no legal framework for the new unit, Emojong and others are now stuck in a bureaucratic grey zone.

"I was supposed to be in Kampala for NRM nominations already, but we are in total confusion," he admitted.

The ambiguity has also paralysed campaign planning. Aspirants say they do not know what titles to print on posters, banners and T-shirts, making it difficult to brand themselves to voters.

Bernard Ochieng, who is contesting for mayor, expressed his frustration: "Wherever I go, people ask me, 'Are you running for City Mayor or Municipality Mayor?' It has made campaigning very difficult. Our supporters want posters and T-shirts but what do we print? City or Municipality?"

John Obbo, eyeing the LC5 chairperson seat for the proposed Mukuju District, echoed the same concern: "Even during campaigns, what do you tell the people? Are you standing for Tororo District or the new Mukuju District?"

As deadlines for the 2026 elections draw closer, the impasse is not only undermining individual political strategies but also posing risks to the ruling party's support base in the area.

MP Ofwono warned that the delay could turn into a liability for the President. "By the time the President comes here to campaign, we shall ask him -- where is the city you promised us? The President must ensure these administrative units are operational before he returns."

Angura added that implementation should begin in the coming financial year if the government is serious.

"The government must walk the talk and ensure that implementation of these new units begins in the next financial year."

As hope fades and frustration builds, Tororo's politicians are growing more vocal in their demands. The message is clear: the time for applause is over. What they now seek is execution.

Without swift action to operationalise the new districts and city, the region could slide into political paralysis and increasing public disillusionment.

"People don't want more promises," said one local leader. "They want implementation."