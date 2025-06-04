Uganda: 'He Was Arrogant and Stubborn' - Vipers Co-Coach Muhumuza Opens Up On Working With Nikola Kavazović

4 June 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Samuel Muhimba

Vipers SC co-coach Fred Muhumuza has opened up on how it was like to work with former club head coach Nikola Kavazović.

The Serbian tactician, who joined the Uganda Premier League giants in June 2024, was dismissed just four months into his two-year contract following a string of underwhelming results.

Now, months after Kavazović's exit, Muhumuza has opened to NBS Sport about what went wrong during the Serbian's short stint at the reigning Uganda Premier League champions.

Vipers SC had hoped Kavazović's extensive coaching resume, built over more than two decades in Africa and Asia, would elevate the team's performance after the sudden departure of former head coach Livingstone Mbabazi.

But things began unraveling quickly, with friction both on and off the pitch.

"Nikola Kavazovic is a good coach, but being a hybrid comes with arrogance and stubbornness," Muhumuza said, painting a picture of internal discord that plagued the club's technical bench.

The friction reportedly intensified when Kavazović publicly questioned the team's potential, a move that didn't sit well with club leadership.

"The moment Nikola Kavazovic told the press that Vipers can't finish in the top three, I knew things were going to get difficult, especially in the face of the entrepreneur, Dr. Lawrence Mulindwa," Muhumuza added.

Muhumuza also offered a glimpse into their strained day-to-day interactions.

"Sometimes I'd tell Nikola Kavazovic, 'This won't work,' but he'd respond, 'Fred, you're still a young man, you're still learning."'

Indeed, Kavazović's relationship with the club hierarchy and technical team seemed to deteriorate rapidly.

He was first suspended for seven days after a poor run of performances, missing the club's 2-1 win over SC Villa, which was overseen by interim coach John Ayala Luyinda.

His suspension foreshadowed his eventual departure.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.