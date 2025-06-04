Uganda: 'He Was Arrogant and Stubborn' - Vipers Co-Coach Muhumuza Opens Up On Working With Nikola Kavazović

Vipers SC co-coach Fred Muhumuza has opened up on how it was like to work with former club head coach Nikola Kavazović.

The Serbian tactician, who joined the Uganda Premier League giants in June 2024, was dismissed just four months into his two-year contract following a string of underwhelming results.

Now, months after Kavazović's exit, Muhumuza has opened to NBS Sport about what went wrong during the Serbian's short stint at the reigning Uganda Premier League champions.

Vipers SC had hoped Kavazović's extensive coaching resume, built over more than two decades in Africa and Asia, would elevate the team's performance after the sudden departure of former head coach Livingstone Mbabazi.

But things began unraveling quickly, with friction both on and off the pitch.

"Nikola Kavazovic is a good coach, but being a hybrid comes with arrogance and stubbornness," Muhumuza said, painting a picture of internal discord that plagued the club's technical bench.

The friction reportedly intensified when Kavazović publicly questioned the team's potential, a move that didn't sit well with club leadership.

"The moment Nikola Kavazovic told the press that Vipers can't finish in the top three, I knew things were going to get difficult, especially in the face of the entrepreneur, Dr. Lawrence Mulindwa," Muhumuza added.

Muhumuza also offered a glimpse into their strained day-to-day interactions.

"Sometimes I'd tell Nikola Kavazovic, 'This won't work,' but he'd respond, 'Fred, you're still a young man, you're still learning."'

Indeed, Kavazović's relationship with the club hierarchy and technical team seemed to deteriorate rapidly.

He was first suspended for seven days after a poor run of performances, missing the club's 2-1 win over SC Villa, which was overseen by interim coach John Ayala Luyinda.

His suspension foreshadowed his eventual departure.