Nigeria: British Deputy High Commissioner Visits Rugby School Nigeria

The British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Jonny Baxter has described the Rugby School Nigeria, situated at Eko Atlantic City, Lagos State as an outstanding example of UK-Nigeria collaboration.

Baxter, who led a delegation from the British Deputy High Commission in Lagos to the remarkable construction site of Rugby School Nigeria, was warmly received by directors of Eko Atlantic City and project managers from ITB Nigeria Limited.

He expressed his enthusiasm for the project's progress and its significance in the educational landscape of Nigeria.

Baxter said; "It has been a real pleasure to visit the impressive site of Rugby School Nigeria here at Eko Atlantic City. This project is another outstanding example of UK-Nigeria collaboration, bringing the heritage and academic excellence of one of Britain's leading schools to the heart of Lagos.

"Education is the cornerstone of a prosperous future, and initiatives like this offer choice in high-quality education, as well as empower young Nigerians with the skills, confidence, and global perspective needed to lead and innovate.

"I look forward to the opening of Rugby School Nigeria this September, and to its role in positioning Nigeria as a hub for high-quality international education across West Africa."

Rugby School Nigeria, a sister to the esteemed Rugby School established in 1567, is set to open its doors to its inaugural cohort of Year 7 (age 11) and Year 12 (age 16, A Level) students in September 2025.

The project, currently ahead of schedule, boasts over 1,000 construction experts on-site, with ITB Nigeria leading the development.

When completed, the state-of-the-art campus will offer a rigorous academic curriculum complemented by a broad range of co-curricular activities, aligning with Rugby School's "Whole Person, Whole Point" ethos.

Principal of Rugby School Nigeria, Dr Adam England also shared his excitement about the visit and the school's future.

He said; "We were honoured to welcome Mr Baxter and the British Deputy High Commission team to our site at Eko Atlantic.

"This visit reaffirms the importance of the work we are doing to bring a world-class educational experience to Nigeria. We are proud to be creating a school that will empower young Nigerians to make their mark on the global stage," said Dr England.